Relax Gaming launches newest slot Ramses’ Revenge

Casino games supplier Relax Gaming is awakening the dead this Halloween with the release of its latest slot Ramses’ Revenge.

The 6x4 highly volatile slot takes players to Ramses’ tomb in ancient Egypt and includes a Free Spin feature which sees Wild Mummy Symbols creep up on Explorer Symbols to award additional spins and multipliers.

The slot also features a randomly triggered Mystery Sandstorm bonus round and offers a maximum win of almost 50,000x.

“Just in time for Halloween, Ramses’ Revenge provides a creepy, high-action slot experience, bringing together a familiar theme with fast-paced gameplay that will keep players on their toes,” said Relax Gaming chief product officer Simon Hammon.

“Relax’s signature low-poly graphical style and quality animations add to the engagement factor, creating a slot with wide-ranging appeal that will be a strong addition for our operator partners.”