This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
Solitics
BigTimeGaming
Stakelogic

Relax Gaming launches newest slot Ramses’ Revenge

28th October 2020 8:23 am GMT
NetEnt

Casino games supplier Relax Gaming is awakening the dead this Halloween with the release of its latest slot Ramses’ Revenge.

The 6x4 highly volatile slot takes players to Ramses’ tomb in ancient Egypt and includes a Free Spin feature which sees Wild Mummy Symbols creep up on Explorer Symbols to award additional spins and multipliers.

The slot also features a randomly triggered Mystery Sandstorm bonus round and offers a maximum win of almost 50,000x.

“Just in time for Halloween, Ramses’ Revenge provides a creepy, high-action slot experience, bringing together a familiar theme with fast-paced gameplay that will keep players on their toes,” said Relax Gaming chief product officer Simon Hammon.

“Relax’s signature low-poly graphical style and quality animations add to the engagement factor, creating a slot with wide-ranging appeal that will be a strong addition for our operator partners.”

Future Anthem
Related Tags
Relax Gaming Slots
Related Videos
Mor Weizer
Related Articles

Relax Gaming eyes European expansion

GI Games Integrations: Relax Gaming, Leap Gaming, Ainsworth and more

Gaming Realms rolls out Slingo portfolio with Paddy Power Betfair

Relax Gaming expands UK presence with Gamesys launch

GI Games Round-up: Playtech, Yggdrasil, Wazdan and more

Relax Gaming boards the Money Train

ATG launches online bingo with Pragmatic Play

Relax Gaming secures licence approval in Gibraltar

Mor Weizer on Playtech’s decade in the Hot 50

NetEnt and Red Tiger partner with the Gaming Intelligence Hot 50

Relax Gaming expands UK presence with Paddy Power and Betfair

CasinoGrounds selects Relax Gaming for new slot launch

Relax Gaming to launch with 32Red via Microgaming integration

GI Games Integrations: Ezugi, Leander, Push Gaming and more

Marketing Creative Lead – Malta

Pragmatic Play
EveryMatrix
Future Anthem
Skywind
Greentube
Playtech
Solitics
Stakelogic