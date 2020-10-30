Microgaming to add new poker games to casino offering

Gaming supplier Microgaming is expanding its casino portfolio with the addition of new range of online poker games.

The first new game to launch will be Hold’Em Poker, a fast-paced €5 buy-in Sit & Go tournament specifically optimised for mobile, offering a new random prize pool wheel mechanic and introducing a progressive jackpot that seeds at €25,000.

Hold’Em Poker is slated for a limited release with select customers on 1 December before its global launch on 9 December, with follow up titles such as Lucky Showdown to be revealed in the coming months.

The addition of the new poker games follows the closure of Microgaming’s poker network earlier this year.

“Hold’Em Poker will add a new dimension to our online casino vertical, introducing a range of fun and exciting poker games to our platform,” said Microgaming chief executive John Coleman. “Designed to appeal to both poker and casino players, these games will deliver even further choice to our customers as we continue to diversify and innovate our content offering.”