GI Games Integrations: 1X2 Network, BetGames.TV, GAMING1 and more

This week’s platform integration round-up from Gaming Intelligence includes the likes of Push Gaming, Spearhead Studios, BetConstruct, GAMING1, 1X2 Network, BetGames.TV and more.

Push Gaming / Gamesys Group

Push Gaming has expanded its presence in the United Kingdom through a new partnership with Gamesys Group.

Gamesys brands including JackpotJoy, Monopoly and Virgin will gain access to Push Gaming titles such as Joker Troupe, Jammin’ Jars and latest release Mystery Museum.

“Partnering with companies that share our values is of the upmost importance to us, and Gamesys’ reputation for delivering high quality entertainment makes its brands the perfect home for our cutting-edge games portfolio,” said Push Gaming head of sales Fiona Hickey. “Our slots are designed to entertain players, and striking deals with top-tier partners, such as Gamesys, is testament to our ever-increasing popularity with players from all around the globe.”

Gamesys Group commercial relationship manager Christel Marioni added: “Offering the ultimate gaming experience to our customers is what has kept us in the vanguard of the UK gambling industry, and we’re thrilled to be joining forces with Push Gaming. With a such a diverse and innovative slots portfolio, we know our customers will be delighted with the latest addition to our top-tier offering.”

Inspired Entertainment / Microgaming

Inspired Entertainment has integrated 20 of its top-performing slot titles with Microgaming’s content aggregation platform, including Reel King Megaways, Centurion Megaways and Gold Cash Free Spins.

“We’re thrilled our games are now available on the Microgaming platform,” said Inspired vice president of interactive Claire Osborne. “It’s been a smooth transition and a pleasure collaborating with the Microgaming team to expand our global reach and increase our brand exposure among Microgaming operators.

“Our games are innovative, robust, graphic-rich and highly engaging, as well as suitable for a broad range of international player tastes and preferences. We plan to grow our partnership with Microgaming by providing more of our premium online and mobile games in the coming months.”

Microgaming director of commercial Leon Thomas said: “We endeavour to provide our operators with unique, high-quality titles from the world’s leading suppliers such as Inspired. Through a single integration, we now offer 20 of Inspired’s top game titles, which benefit from our full suite of administration and marketing tools. Our partnership with Inspired has been seamless and will continue to flourish throughout the coming months as we deploy more of their innovative content to our platform, including virtual sports and table games.”

1X2 Network / L&L Europe

1X2 Network expanded its roster of partners through an integration with L&L Europe, whose brands include All British Casino, Yeti Casino, No Bonus Casino and CasinoCasino.

They gain access to 1X2gaming and Iron Dog Studio titles such as Van Helsing's Book of the Undead, 1Million Megaways, Megaways Jack, and Pirate Kingdom.

“We are delighted to see slots and table games from 1X2gaming and Iron Dog Studio land in game lobbies across L&L Europe’s incredible brands including its latest casino offering, Race Casino,” said 1X2 Network chief commercial officer Kevin Reid. “Our games have been designed to deliver the most entertaining experience to players while also giving them the chance to win big.”

L&L Europe marketing manager Jan Wienk said: “We have been wanting to add 1X2 Network to our game portfolio for some time now, so it’s great to see the first in a series of games from 1X2gaming and Iron Dog Studio land in our lobbies for the first time.”

1X2 Network / FSB

1X2 Network has also agreed a deal to integrate its content with the FSB platform, including titles such as Pirate Kingdom Megaways, Book of Loki and recently released Van Helsing’s Book of the Undead.

“FSB are a long-standing, reputable supplier and one we have worked tirelessly with to deliver a content partnership that will no doubt be a long-lasting success,” said 1X2 Network sales director Jack Brown. “The 1X2gaming and Iron Dog Studio suite of games are some of our most popular and top performing titles, and ones which will complement the great offering already available on FSB.”

FSB head of casino Brendan Courtney said: “As we continue to grow our content selection at FSB, it became evident that the 1X2 Network selection of slots and games was a must-have addition to our casino suite.

“We strive to offer the best and most varied selection of games to our ever-expanding customer base and this relationship delivers on both quality and quantity. We look forward to making sure this partnership is a great success for 1X2 Network and our operators.”

Spearhead Studios / BetConstruct / EveryMatrix

BetConstruct has entered into a mutually beneficial partnership with EveryMatrix and its in-house game studio Spearhead Studios

The deals will see BetConstruct expand its portfolio with Spearhead Studios’ slot and table games offering, while EveryMatrix will integrate BetConstruct’s virtual sports portfolio into its CasinoEngine aggregation platform.

“We’re excited to be partnering with BetConstruct, a well-known iGaming company which has managed to extend its reach greatly in the last years,” said Spearhead Studios managing director Mathias Larsson. “Our games will benefit from BetConstruct’s wide distribution channels.

“On the other hand, CasinoEngine will integrate BetConstruct’s virtual sports portfolio, which I think is a wonderful addition, especially considering the global situation in which we find ourselves in, with live sports under a lot of pressure. This partnership is beneficial for all parties involved, and I’m sure in the future we’ll find new ways to be working together on other verticals and products as well.”

BetConstruct head of business development Anna Poghosyan said: “We are assured that our virtual sports with its luxurious and feature-rich gameplay will delight our partner’s players, thus contributing profits to their business. Also, we are pleased to entrust the booming Spearhead Studios to expand our portfolio with its entertaining slot and table games offering. We look forward to our further fruitful partnership for the benefit of our mutual goals and robust growth.”

GAMING1 / Pasino

GAMING1 has signed an agreement to integrate its games with Partouche’s soon-to-launch Pasino online casino brand in Switzerland, comprising 28 titles including Relic Heroes, Kassius, Cash of Lords, Boost Racers City Edition and Blackjack and American Roulette.

“We’ve had an extensive commercial presence in Switzerland since the market went live, and we are delighted to have further strengthened our network with this agreement,” said GAMING1 chief operating officer Sylvain Boniver. “Partouche is an industry leading operator group with an impressive player reach, so it’s fantastic to be a part of the company’s latest project. We have no doubt that its players will enjoy our hit games.”

Alexander Sosnovski, iGaming CEO at Casino du Lac in Geneva, added: “GAMING1’s coveted portfolio makes for a strong addition to our players’ entertainment offering. Our Pasino online casino is set to take the Swiss market by the storm and we are happy to offer premium quality games such as those created by GAMING1. We value this partnership as GAMING1 games are well known among players in Belgium as well as on the international markets.”

FunFair Games / EveryMatrix

EveryMatrix has expanded its RGS Matrix remote games server with content from newly established studio FunFair Games, a division of blockchain group FunFair Technologies.

“Although we’ve signed various RGS Matrix agreements to date, this one with FunFair Games stands out in its goal to introduce a new gaming vertical to the iGaming sector,” said RGS Matrix managing director Mathias Larsson. “This partnership has required industry-first features to be added to our RGS technology, demonstrating our adaptability as a studio partner and our commitment to effectively delivering the best, most innovative games content to our operators.”

FunFair Games chief operating officer Lloyd Purser said: “Working in crypto for so long, we identified a clear gap in the market for specific styles of simple, yet truly engaging multiplayer iGaming content, so it was a logical decision to set up the new FunFair Games brand to pioneer that. We scoured the aggregator market for a partner who could support our needs, and RGS Matrix’s excellent distribution and the ability to easily adapt their platform for our multiplayer games made it a clear winner.”

BetGames.TV / Sunbet

BetGames.TV has expanded its presence in South Africa through an integration with operator Sunbet.co.za via the Bede Gaming platform.

“Sunbet.co.za’s brand has a huge following in Africa and we’re looking forward to delivering our full portfolio of live dealer content to its players across its online and retail network,” said BetGames.TV’s Richard Hogg. “Our cutting-edge, in-house products have been tailored to the bespoke requirements of the market in recent months and we’re very confident that Sunbet’s players will enjoy the varied suite of engaging games covering a variety of risk types now available to them.”

Sunbet general manager Nitesh Matai added: “Online gaming is booming in our region and BetGames.TV will be an ideal partner to help deliver live dealer content to players, whether in the comfort of their own homes or within our land-based estate in the nearest future.

“Sun International strive to offer the best, most entertaining games around and there’s no doubt that this partnership, facilitated through Bede’s platform, will confirm our position as one of the leading entertainment providers in South Africa and beyond.”

Habanero / BBet

Habanero has launched its content with BGame Group’s Italian-facing brand BBet, including titles such as Scopa, Hey Sushi and Jellyfish Flow.

“BBet is a highly respected operator with an exemplary customer offering that has been successful in appealing to a wide variety of different audiences,” said Habanero European head of business development Arcangelo Lonoce. “We are therefore thrilled to launch with the company in a deal that demonstrates our ever-increasing strength in of Europe’s crucially important markets.”

BGame CEO Massimo Bortolotti added: “Habanero’s enthralling games boast an impressive combination of advanced mathematical modelling and fantastically realistic visual effects, so we are delighted to welcome the studio on board. This deal will help both of our companies to continue attracting new players with product suites that are jam-packed with innovation and quality.”

Arcadem / Oryx Gaming

Oryx Gaming has added Malta-based game studio Arcadem to its roster of exclusive RGS platform partners, with Evil Elf: The Night Before Christmas set to be the first game to launch under the new partnership.

“Arcadem’s slot games are truly unique and offer players a fantastic player experience with their superb futuristic themes and strong algorithms,” said Oryx Gaming managing director Matevz Mazij. “We can’t wait to introduce the first titles to our partners and their players and we’re excited to see what the future will bring for this vibrant games studio. We look forward to a strong partnership.”

Arcadem director Christian Hellman added: “Oryx is one of the leading aggregation platforms in today’s market and it is a privilege to provide our premium content to their client base. Our partnership with Oryx Gaming is an essential step forward and I believe this further reinforces our innovative approach and the quality of our games. The entire Arcadem team is delighted to work with such an established platform provider.”

Green Jade Games / Pronet Gaming

Pronet Gaming has expanded its platform with new content from Green Jade Games, including recent releases Neon Lights, Gladius K.O. and Pick A Pinata.

“Green Jade Games has made real strides in the last few months and is now a must-have studio for any platform provider like us,” said Pronet Gaming chief commercial officer Bobby Longhurst. “It is great to have them on board and to be able to add their innovative games to our portfolio.”

Green Jade Games chief commercial officer Mark Taffler said: “Pronet Gaming gives us access to even more new markets and we’re confident their operator partners and the end-users will be pleased with the games we have on offer.

WorldMatch / Versailles Casino

WorldMatch has agreed a deal to launch its games with Belgian operator Versailles Casino, including titles such as Blackjack, Roulette, Dice Slots, Banana King and Book of Pharaon.

“We are very pleased to have them as partners and we strongly believe that they will create added value for our company and strengthen our presence in European regulated markets,” said WorldMatch CEO Andrea Boratto

A Versailles Casino spokesperson said: “We are very excited to be able to be present in the market that the internet represents and we have done it in the best possible way with a partner of choice which promises a fruitful and successful partnership.”