Evolution debuts live casino games in Colombia with Zamba

Stockholm-listed live dealer specialist Evolution Gaming has launched its live casino portfolio in the regulated Colombian iGaming market for the first time.

The rollout with Zamba.co, a joint venture between Vicca Group and GAMING1, marks the first launch of live casino games in the market and includes Evolution’s extensive range of casino classics, game show-style games and Spanish-speaking tables.

“Following major regulatory reforms in the Colombian gaming market, we are now ideally positioned to lead the way in online services, while also leveraging our long-established leading position in the land-based casino market,” said Vicca Group CEO Rodrigo Afanador.

“In Evolution we have another international online casino gaming partner and, of course, access to a fantastic range of world-class solutions with which to further enhance our core suite of online products and services from GAMING1. Adding Evolution’s live casino games will ensure Zamba is the online casino market leader in Colombia.”

Evolution chief commercial officer and Malta CEO Johan Nordstrom said: “We are delighted to have entered the Colombian market with Zamba at what is an exciting time. We are confident that our world-class games portfolio is the perfect fit to add to Zamba’s offering.

“We launched our First Person range of games earlier this year in Colombia and they have performed extremely well. We are thrilled that we have now been able to launch our live casino offering and look forward to releasing our games with more operators over the coming months.”

GAMING1 chief operating officer and co-founder Sylvain Boniver added: “I am incredibly proud of the outstanding agility demonstrated by our world class teams and am of course delighted that we are the first operator to offer the market live casino.

“We’ve all seen how well the vertical has performed across global markets this year, and with Evolution Gaming’s unbeatable content, I’m sure we’re going to prove to be a real hit with our Colombian players. My congratulations to everybody involved.”

Shares in Evolution Gaming Group AB (STO:EVO) were trading 0.61 per cent higher at SEK665.00 per share in Stockholm Monday morning.