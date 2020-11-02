This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

NetEnt adds Baccarat to live casino offering

2nd November 2020 9:46 am GMT
NetEnt Live Baccarat
NetEnt

Stockholm-listed gaming supplier NetEnt has expanded its portfolio with the launch of its first live Baccarat game.

NetEnt has developed three speed Baccarat tables, two of which feature in its physical studio to offer an authentic casino experience, while the other is available as a stand-alone table leveraging NetEnt’s chroma key technology to give operator partners an affordable solution that can be instantly customised to their brand.

Each table has been launched with two different camera angles to immerse players in the game, with an unlimited number of players able to participate simultaneously.

“The launch of Baccarat will allow us to reach new players and support the needs of our partners for innovative game variants that attract a wider and more diverse audience,” said Andres Rengifo, NetEnt Live Director. “As part of our localisation strategy, Baccarat will complement our existing Blackjack and Roulette offering, expanding our footprint in the live casino sector.”

Shares in NetEnt AB (STO-NET-B) were trading 1.78 per cent higher at SEK86.00 per share in Stockholm Monday morning.

