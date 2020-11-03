Relax Gaming opens third game development studio in Stockholm

Casino aggregator and games developer Relax Gaming has established a new games studio in Stockholm to build on the success of its proprietary content.

The new Stockholm location is Relax’s third in-house games studio, alongside its Belgrade and Malmö studios, and will increase the supplier’s capacity to create market-leading games.

The move follows a landmark year for Relax’s in-house studios and the launch of the record-breaking Money Train 2 slot and and other hit releases Hellcatraz, La Fiesta and Temple Tumble.

“At Relax, we recognise great talent and have built our team on a foundation of deep industry knowledge and expertise,” said Relax Gaming CEO Tommi Maijala. “Every member of the new Stockholm office makes a fantastic addition to the company and together they bring a level of experience that will see us ramp up production of the high-performing games that we are known for.

“Our strength as a business is founded in the brilliance of the people who work for us and with our current pace of growth, we’re always willing to bring in more talented minds and innovative thinkers.”