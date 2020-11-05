Relax Gaming and CasinoGrounds release Iron Bank slot

Relax Gaming has unveiled its latest slot release Iron Bank, a new game developed in partnership with LeoVegas-owned marketing affiliate CasinoGrounds.

The high-volatility game transports players to Cuba, where they team up with criminal mastermind the Jaguar to try their luck at striking gold in the Iron Bank and landing a maximum win of 49998.9x their bet.

Three bonus symbols trigger Free Spins, which presents players with a choice between different heist strategies, each bringing varying levels of volatility. When 4, 5, or 6 Bonus symbols land, a win of 20x, 200x or 2000x the stake is awarded respectively.

Players can then select either Sticky Mystery Symbols, Expanding Re-Spin Wilds or Progressive Multiplier Wilds depending on their risk appetite, while a buy feature can take them straight to the height of the heist.

“Working with CasinoGrounds on this project has been a fun and explorative experience that has proven the value in listening to the wants of the player community,” said Relax Gaming chief product officer Simon Hammon. “The team’s enthusiasm was infectious and we’re proud to have brought their ideas to life.

“The result is a game that is one of the most feature rich slots on the market with high levels of suspense and a captivating storyline that will no doubt appeal to a wide range of player demographics.”

CasinoGrounds CEO Tobias Svensen said: “As slot enthusiasts, designing our very own casino game is a real dream come true and we’re grateful to the Relax team for turning our vision into reality.

“They’ve been a pleasure to work with, listening intently to what we wanted and making sure our ideas translated into a game that would meet the expectations of our community. If you’re looking for a slot that is as action-packed as it is fast-moving, then Iron Bank is the game for you.”