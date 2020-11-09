Yggdrasil expands into Central Europe with Fortuna Entertainment

Casino games provider Yggdrasil has signed a deal to launch its content with Central European betting and gaming operator Fortuna Entertainment Group.

The agreement will see Yggdrasil’s content go live in countries such as Slovakia, Romania and the Czech Republic, including slots such as Hades, Jackpot Express, the Viking series of games, as well as Neon Rush Splitz, Lucky Neko Gigablox and Multifly.

Yggdrasil will also supply Fortuna with its portfolio of games developed by YG Masters partners.

“We are delighted to partner with Fortuna, the largest operator group in Central Europe,” said Yggdrasil CEO Fredrik Elmqvist. “Through this deal we will swiftly grow our presence significantly in the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Romania.

“We have a very strong roadmap and are confident that Fortuna and their player community will enjoy our innovative, well known and exciting game titles. Both parties will now focus on the integration and planning for successful go live.”

Fortuna Entertainment Group chief operating officer Nicklas Zajdel said: “Yggdrasil has a sterling reputation as one of the premier game providers in the industry so we couldn’t be happier to integrate their content.

“With innovative mechanics and thrilling themes, its varied games portfolio will be fantastic for our customers and we can’t wait to see their reaction.”