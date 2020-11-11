Evolution launches live casino in Pennsylvania with Caesars

Stockholm-listed live dealer specialist Evolution Gaming has launched its live casino games in Pennsylvania with leading US casino operator Caesars Entertainment.

Evolution’s portfolio of live casino and game show-style games have gone online via the Caesars Casino & Sportsbook app through a partnership with Harrah's Philadelphia Casino & Racetrack, and will be followed by a rollout to Caesars’ online customers in New Jersey.

“We are very proud indeed to be working with one of the biggest and most iconic brand names in the casino world,” said Evolution chief commercial officer and Malta CEO Johan Nordstrom. “We look forward to helping Caesars achieve their goals in the enormously exciting U.S. gaming market and beyond.”

Caesars Entertainment head of Caesars sports and online gaming, Christian Stuart, commented: “Caesars is bullish on the future of iGaming - and with that, it’s important to us to continue to provide our customers the best in online gaming with a superior experience and the latest technology.

“We’re excited for players to experience the fun and action of playing at a live casino table, from your home or anywhere in Pennsylvania.”

Shares in Evolution Gaming Group AB (STO:EVO) were trading 1.66 per cent higher at SEK647.60 per share in Stockholm Wednesday morning, while shares in Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NSQ:CZR) closed 4.44 per cent lower at $60.28 per share in New York Tuesday.