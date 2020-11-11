This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
Jumio
BigTimeGaming
Stakelogic

Pragmatic Play unveils new Mega Wheel live casino game

11th November 2020 10:39 am GMT
NetEnt

Gaming supplier Pragmatic Play has released its first game show-based live casino title with the launch of Mega Wheel.

Hosted by Pragmatic Play’s team of presenters, the game features a super-sized wheel with 54 multi-coloured segments, where each numbered segment signifies a corresponding payout for winning players.

The aim of the game, inspired by the popular Big 6 and Money Wheels concepts, is to predict the correct number when the Mega Wheel stops spinning, with the chance to win up to 40 times the amount bet.

One number on the wheel in each round of spins will be selected randomly as the Mega Lucky Number, which will boost players’ winnings up to 500 times their bet in a Mega Win.

Players can also chat and engage with the hosts during the game, bringing them closer to the experience of a TV game show format.

“Game shows are truly a landmark in the relentless player-engagement focus that is the world of live casino,” said Pragmatic Play vice president Lena Yasir. “We’re beyond happy to provide a product that’s perfectly in line with the current market demand and to reveal today our take on the popular live casino game shows, the first only of many more to come.

“We believe that Mega Wheel is packed with entertainment value that appeals to a wide range of player profiles, which in turn delivers plenty on the potential for conversion.”

Related Tags
Casino Live Casino Mega Wheel Pragmatic Play
Related Videos
Pontus Lindwall
Morten Klein
Related Articles

GI Games Round-up: Microgaming, ELK Studios, RubyPlay and more

GI Games Round-up: Lightning Box, Yggdrasil, Inspired and more

Pragmatic Play signs slot supply deal in Colombia with Luckia

GI Games Round-up: Playtech, Stakelogic, Microgaming and more

GI Games Integrations: Relax Gaming, Leap Gaming, Ainsworth and more

Pragmatic Solutions secures B2B supplier licence in the UK

Pragmatic Play secures landmark bingo deal with Broadway Gaming

ATG launches online bingo with Pragmatic Play

GI Games Round-up: Pragmatic Play, RubyPlay, iSoftBet and more

GI Games Integrations: Stakelogic, Pragmatic Play, Booongo and more

Pragmatic Solutions enhances platform with BlueRibbon partnership

GI Games Round-up: Greentube, Habanero, Pragmatic Play and more

Pragmatic Play integrates live casino portfolio with EveryMatrix platform

Bingo after the lockdown

GI Games Round-up: Playtech, Stakelogic, GameArt and more

Skywind
Every Matrix
Digitain
Digitain
Playtech
BigTimeGaming
Stakelogic