Pragmatic Play unveils new Mega Wheel live casino game

Gaming supplier Pragmatic Play has released its first game show-based live casino title with the launch of Mega Wheel.

Hosted by Pragmatic Play’s team of presenters, the game features a super-sized wheel with 54 multi-coloured segments, where each numbered segment signifies a corresponding payout for winning players.

The aim of the game, inspired by the popular Big 6 and Money Wheels concepts, is to predict the correct number when the Mega Wheel stops spinning, with the chance to win up to 40 times the amount bet.

One number on the wheel in each round of spins will be selected randomly as the Mega Lucky Number, which will boost players’ winnings up to 500 times their bet in a Mega Win.

Players can also chat and engage with the hosts during the game, bringing them closer to the experience of a TV game show format.

“Game shows are truly a landmark in the relentless player-engagement focus that is the world of live casino,” said Pragmatic Play vice president Lena Yasir. “We’re beyond happy to provide a product that’s perfectly in line with the current market demand and to reveal today our take on the popular live casino game shows, the first only of many more to come.

“We believe that Mega Wheel is packed with entertainment value that appeals to a wide range of player profiles, which in turn delivers plenty on the potential for conversion.”