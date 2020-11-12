Pariplay agrees deal to bring Lightning Gaming content online

Aspire Global-owned Pariplay has added Pennsylvania-based slot developer Lightning Gaming to its Ignite Studio development programme.

Boothwyn-based Lightning Gaming has over a decade of experience delivering games to land-based players in the US, and will utilise Ignite Studio’s tools and resources to take its content online for the first time.

Among the first games from Lightning Gaming to be made available through Pariplay Ignite include the Screaming Links series of games, and a further ten titles set to be rolled out in the coming months.

“Lightning Gaming has already cultivated an impressive industry presence and we are looking forward to helping them extend it even further through our ignite studio development programme,” said Pariplay managing director Adrian Bailey.

“Their decision to partner with Pariplay Ignite demonstrates a level of confidence in the value we can bring to Lightning Gaming via our technical strength, large-scale distribution and fully regulated market footprint.”

Pariplay Ignite launched in 2016 with its first customer Skillzzgaming and has since added Jade Rabbit Studio, Playlogics and now Lightning Gaming to its roster of clients.

“Partnering with Pariplay by way of its Ignite development programme is a crucial step for our brand as we continue to expand our presence throughout the global gaming market,” said Lightning Gaming CEO Brian Haveson. “Since its launch in 2016, Ignite has been essential in empowering developers to be more effective in their roles, and we anticipate this collaboration will help us reach an even wider customer base as we continue to evolve from land-based casinos to the online space.”

Shares in Aspire Global plc (STO:ASPIRE) were trading down 1.13 per cent at SEK35.00 per share in Stockholm earlier Thursday.