GameArt joins Yggdrasil’s slot development program

Malta-based gaming supplier GameArt has become the latest third-party studio partner to join Yggdrasil’s YG Masters slot development program.

GameArt can now create and distribute gaming content using Yggdrasil’s GATI technology, which enables studios to apply standardised technology to develop and distribute games around the world.

“This year has seen remarkable growth of the YG Masters program, driven by the launch of our revolutionary GATI technology,” said Yggdrasil head of partner programs Stuart McCarthy. “We are extremely proud of the program’s success and are thrilled to be working with so many talented studios such as GameArt and together take our businesses to new heights.”

GameArt CEO Stefano Picone said: “By becoming a YG Masters partner and utilising the GATI technology we will be able to rapidly scale up our content development and distribution strategies and reach completely new audiences globally.

“We are very impressed with the success of the YG Masters program so far and are excited to get working with the Yggdrasil team to further grow our business.”