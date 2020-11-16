This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
CSB Group
BigTimeGaming
Stakelogic

Red Tiger goes live with UK-facing operator SpaceCasino

16th November 2020 8:35 am GMT
Red Tiger
NetEnt

NetEnt-owned casino games developer Red Tiger has expanded its presence in the United Kingdom with the launch of its content on STech's SpaceCasino brand.

The rollout includes popular Red Tiger games Piggy Riches MegaWays, Dynamite Riches and Gonzo’s Quest MegaWays.

“SpaceCasino is a real challenger brand in the competitive UK market and we’re super delighted to be partnering with them,” said Red Tiger head of account management Nick Vuchev. “Our games are proven performers in the UK, as they are in regulated jurisdictions around the world, and we are looking forward to rolling out new games with SpaceCasino there in the coming months.”

STech CEO Cem Sisman commented: “Delivering the highest quality products to our customers is paramount here at STech and providing players with the best games on the market has always been our driving force.

“We plan to increase the number of our brands in the near future, and it is great to have Red Tiger on board as we extend our reach to an even larger audience with SpaceCasino in the UK.”

Related Tags
Casino NetEnt Red Tiger Slots SpaceCasino United Kingdom
Related Videos
Pontus Lindwall
Morten Klein
Related Articles

A month is a short time in the gambling sector

GI Games Round-up: Microgaming, ELK Studios, RubyPlay and more

Red Tiger signs content supply deal with bet-at-home.com

“Betsson was really just an idea on paper and three guys”

Record Red Tiger performance drives strong third quarter for NetEnt

Red Tiger slots go live with Finland’s Veikkaus

GI Games Integrations: Red Tiger, Booongo, Caleta Gaming and more

Mor Weizer on Playtech’s decade in the Hot 50

Red Tiger goes live with Austria’s Win2day

GI Games Round-up: Greentube, Habanero, Pragmatic Play and more

Scientific Games to deliver NetEnt and Big Time Gaming content in US

NetEnt and Red Tiger partner with the Gaming Intelligence Hot 50

GI Games Round-up: Playtech, Pragmatic Play, 4ThePlayer.com and more

Gaming Intelligence Hot 50

Fast Track enhances player engagement with BlueRibbon partnership

Every Matrix
Pragmatic Play
Skywind
Digitain
Playtech
BigTimeGaming
Stakelogic