Red Tiger goes live with UK-facing operator SpaceCasino

NetEnt-owned casino games developer Red Tiger has expanded its presence in the United Kingdom with the launch of its content on STech's SpaceCasino brand.

The rollout includes popular Red Tiger games Piggy Riches MegaWays, Dynamite Riches and Gonzo’s Quest MegaWays.

“SpaceCasino is a real challenger brand in the competitive UK market and we’re super delighted to be partnering with them,” said Red Tiger head of account management Nick Vuchev. “Our games are proven performers in the UK, as they are in regulated jurisdictions around the world, and we are looking forward to rolling out new games with SpaceCasino there in the coming months.”

STech CEO Cem Sisman commented: “Delivering the highest quality products to our customers is paramount here at STech and providing players with the best games on the market has always been our driving force.

“We plan to increase the number of our brands in the near future, and it is great to have Red Tiger on board as we extend our reach to an even larger audience with SpaceCasino in the UK.”