Gaming Intelligence
Greentube debuts slots in Belarus with GrandCasino launch

16th November 2020 10:30 am GMT
NetEnt

Novomatic’s interactive division Greentube has launched its games in Belarus for the first time in partnership with licensed operator GrandCasino.

Online adaptions of popular Novomatic titles such as Book of Ra, Lucky Lady´s Charm, Sizzling Hot and Dolphin’s Pearl are now available to Belarusian players, with more content from Greentube Collections set to be integrated in the near future.

The Belarus rollout marks Greentube’s entrance into its third new market this year, following earlier launches in Denmark and Paraguay.

“Novomatic games are market leading in the land-based sector in Belarus, driving domestic as well as neighbouring tourist gamblers to our Gaminator slots, and we are now pleased that we can also offer them online with such a renowned operator as GrandCasino,” said Greentube chief financial officer and chief games officer Michael Bauer.

“It has been a successful year for Greentube so far, and this partnership and market entry is another jewel in our crown as we continue to expand and grow in regulated markets.”

GrandCasino director Andrey Dvoretskov commented: “GrandCasino aims to create an innovative and secure gaming platform for our customers where they can enjoy a high-quality range of games. Our offering has been significantly strengthened by adding content from Greentube, a leading provider of slot games.

“We are thrilled to be the first operator in the country to provide their premium titles and look forward to a fruitful partnership.”

