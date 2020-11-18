This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
CSB Group
BigTimeGaming
Stakelogic

Gaming Innovation Group enhances platform with BlueRibbon integration

18th November 2020 11:22 am GMT
Gaming Innovation Group
NetEnt

Stockholm-listed B2B provider Gaming Innovation Group (GiG) has enhanced its platform through a new integration with marketing jackpot specialist BlueRibbon.

The agreement will see GiG add BlueRibbon’s player engagement tools to its platform, providing operator partners with the ability to generate bespoke, tailored content jackpots to deliver a new level of engagement during gameplay.

“We are excited to have partnered with a leading marketing platform like BlueRibbon,” said GiG chief commercial officer Ben Clemes. “At GiG, we are always looking for ways to enhance and improve our existing offering to our partners. Integrating BlueRibbon’s jackpot solution allows us to enhance our frontend by adding a new level of gamification to our existing games portfolio.

“This will allow our partners to drive customer engagement and retention and differentiate their brand by enabling them to offer exclusive jackpot promotions tailored to their players’ profiles.”

BlueRibbon, co-founder and chief marketing officer Dan Fischer, commented: “Teaming up with GiG is an exciting move for BlueRibbon. Our unique gamification solutions are sure to add exceptional value to GiG’s service offerings at the highest level while giving their partner operators the ability to differentiate themselves from their competition.

“We are proud to be partnering with GiG as we revolutionise the iGaming experience together.”

Shares in Gaming Innovation Group Inc (OSL:GIG) were trading 1.01 per cent lower at NOK11.72 per share in Stockholm Wednesday morning.

Related Tags
BlueRibbon Casino Gaming Innovation Group Jackpot Marketing Slots
Related Videos
Pontus Lindwall
Morten Klein
Related Articles

Gaming Innovation Group shares surge on new Latvian contract

GI Games Integrations: Lightning Box, Skywind, 1X2 Network and more

GVC Holdings reveals new growth strategy and rebrand to Entain plc

Virtual sports growth fails to offset lower lottery sales at AGTech

Gaming Innovation Group posts Q3 revenue growth but losses continue

SAZKA brings in Sir Keith Mills for UK National Lottery licence bid

GI Games Integrations: 1X2 Network, BetGames.TV, GAMING1 and more

NBA extends US betting data deals with Sportradar and Genius Sports

Unibet to launch Philadelphia Eagles-themed blackjack and slot games

Playtech seals bingo contract extension with Rank Group

Gaming Innovation Group signs platform deal with Bet Seven Online

Tenlot Group signs up as associate member of CIBELAE

Ontario Lottery and Gaming names new chief executive

Gaming shares make gains in third quarter

Gaming Innovation Group signs Irish online casino deal

Digitain
Every Matrix
Pragmatic Play
Skywind
Playtech
BigTimeGaming
Stakelogic