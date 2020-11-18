Gaming Innovation Group enhances platform with BlueRibbon integration

Stockholm-listed B2B provider Gaming Innovation Group (GiG) has enhanced its platform through a new integration with marketing jackpot specialist BlueRibbon.

The agreement will see GiG add BlueRibbon’s player engagement tools to its platform, providing operator partners with the ability to generate bespoke, tailored content jackpots to deliver a new level of engagement during gameplay.

“We are excited to have partnered with a leading marketing platform like BlueRibbon,” said GiG chief commercial officer Ben Clemes. “At GiG, we are always looking for ways to enhance and improve our existing offering to our partners. Integrating BlueRibbon’s jackpot solution allows us to enhance our frontend by adding a new level of gamification to our existing games portfolio.

“This will allow our partners to drive customer engagement and retention and differentiate their brand by enabling them to offer exclusive jackpot promotions tailored to their players’ profiles.”

BlueRibbon, co-founder and chief marketing officer Dan Fischer, commented: “Teaming up with GiG is an exciting move for BlueRibbon. Our unique gamification solutions are sure to add exceptional value to GiG’s service offerings at the highest level while giving their partner operators the ability to differentiate themselves from their competition.

“We are proud to be partnering with GiG as we revolutionise the iGaming experience together.”

Shares in Gaming Innovation Group Inc (OSL:GIG) were trading 1.01 per cent lower at NOK11.72 per share in Stockholm Wednesday morning.