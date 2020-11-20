GI Games Integrations: Relax Gaming, Scientific Games, Eyecon and more

This week’s games integration round-up from Gaming Intelligence includes a host of leading suppliers such as Relax Gaming, Scientific Games, Playzido, Eyecon, Push Gaming, Oryx Gaming, Revolver Gaming, Salsa Technology, Endorphina and Evoplay Entertainment.

Relax Gaming / 1win

Relax Gaming has signed a deal to integrate its content with online casino operator 1win, including popular games Money Train 2, Temple Tumble and Snake Arena.

1win will also gain access to a wide collection of third-party content, including popular slots from Relax’s eleven Silver Bullet studio partners.

“It’s always a pleasure to partner with ambitious online casino brands that are looking to make an impact in the market through innovation and a quality offering,” said Relax Gaming chief commercial officer Daniel Eskola. “1win is an operator with clear potential having gained popularity quickly in its two years of operation. With our portfolio they will no doubt continue to build a solid player base and differentiate from the competition.”

1win head of strategic development Ivan Portyg said: “Relax Gaming’s aggregation platform is one of the most diverse in the industry, offering player-favourite games that will be critical to our acquisition and retention goals whilst setting our brand apart. Working with them has been seamless from the start, setting the scene for a long and successful partnership.”

Scientific Games / Löwen Play

Scientific Games has rolled out its OpenGaming platform with German operator Löwen Play.

The integration includes latest Scientific Games release Spartacus Megaways, as well as iconic titles 88 Fortunes and Jin Ji Bao Xi, with more slots to be added in the following months.

“Scientific Games and its OpenGaming ecosystem are an integral part of our plans to expand the number and variety of casino games we offer to players,” said Löwen Play head of online gaming Paul Kase. “With a comprehensive games library supported by various features, we’re now in a strong position to further improve our foothold within the German market.”

Dylan Slaney, senior vice president of Gaming, at SG Digital said: “We’re excited to have launched OpenGaming with Löwen Play and strengthen our presence within Germany. Our diligence and commitment in ensuring that our offering conforms with appropriate regulations sets us ahead of our competitors.

“The jurisdiction is an important area of focus for us, and we’re well-positioned to capitalize on the market’s potential given our expertise and superior product offering. Löwen Play customers are sure to love the new games that are now available via OpenGaming.”

Playzido / Buzz Bingo

Playzido is providing its portfolio of games to UK-facing online bingo operator Buzz Bingo through an integration with Playtech.

Leading titles from Playzido’s games catalogue, including its exclusive Deal or No Deal games and growing suite of Megaways titles, will soon be available to Buzz Bingo players, alongside titles from third-party studio partners such as Reel Play, Plank Gaming, Bulletproof and Endemol Shine Gaming.

“Buzz Bingo is huge player in the UK online bingo market and we are delighted to be bringing our expanding portfolio of original and branded content to their customers,” said Playzido CEO Stuart Banks. “The partnership is the first of many planned operator launches via Playtech’s Games Marketplace and marks an exciting milestone for Playzido.”

iSoftBet / Eyecon

iSoftBet has expanded its Game Aggregation Platform (GAP) with the addition of 100 new slot games from Playtech-owned studio Eyecon, including titles such as Fluffy Favourites, Temple of Iris, and Shaman’s Dream.

“Eyecon has created some of the industry’s most iconic content for more than a decade and we’re delighted to be able to offer our extensive range of global GAP platform customers with access to their game-changing slots,” said iSoftBet chief commercial officer Michael Probert.

Eyecon commercial director Paul Gielbert added: “We are really excited to launch Eyecon games across iSoftBet’s platform. This is a great opportunity for us to increase the reach of our games via the iSoftBet distribution providing their customers and players with our market-leading titles.”

Push Gaming / Paf

Push Gaming has expanded its Nordic presence through an integration with operator Paf, including popular titles such as Jammin’ Jars, Wild Swarm and Razor Shark.

“Paf shares our unwavering player-first approach to casino gaming and we’re excited to deliver our ground-breaking slots to its players across Europe,” said Push Gaming head of sales Fiona Hickey. “The deal will kick off with some of our fan-favourites, like Jammin’ Jars, and these will soon be joined by a regular delivery of content, which will only strengthen our partnership as time goes on.”

Paf head of content, casino & games, Eric Castro, commented: “We’re always looking to expand our casino content with the most innovative, engaging games around. Push Gaming fit this bill perfectly, and we’re confident our players will enjoy their vibrant, feature-rich qualities. With so many slots and suppliers to choose from, it’s important we always deliver our player base something fresh and exciting, and we’ve no doubt that this partnership will deliver on both those counts going forward.”

Pronet Gaming / All41 Studios

Pronet Gaming has expanded its platform with new content from Microgaming-affiliated studio All41 Studios, including games such as Arena of Gold and Book of Atem.

“All41 Studios has quickly made a name for itself in the industry for creating quality slot games which deliver results and drive engagement,” said Pronet Gaming chief commercial officer Bobby Longhurst. “As a business which is always looking to offer our partners content that adds value, we’re pleased to be integrating their top-brass portfolio and look forward to a successful partnership.”

All41 Studios sales manager Carlo Cooke said: “The entire team at All41 Studios work tirelessly to deliver the best possible gaming experience to even the most discerning player. It’s a real privilege to kickstart this strategic partnership and we anticipate very positive results.”

Oryx Gaming / SoftSwiss

Oryx Gaming has struck a deal to add its content to SoftSwiss’ game aggregation platform, including proprietary titles and content from RGS studio partners such as GAMOMAT, Kalamba Games, Givme Games and Golden Hero.

“SoftSwiss is a well-established casino content supplier who offers a robust aggregation platform driven by first-class technology,” said Oryx Gaming managing director Matevz Mazij. “By adding our RGS content to the SoftSwiss platform we will introduce our exciting and innovative slot content to new audiences and we have plenty more upcoming releases in the pipeline to keep players entertained.”

SoftSwiss chief commercial officer Max Trafimovich added: “We are constantly on the lookout for fresh games that will ensure our offering is diverse, fun and thrilling and Oryx’s RGS content ticks all the right boxes. We can’t wait to introduce the titles to our operator partners and look forward to working together with the Oryx team.”

Revolver Gaming / Salsa Technology

Revolver Gaming and Salsa Technology have signed a reciprocal integration agreement to provide games to each others platforms.

“Salsa Technology has a great presence in the growing Latin American market,” said Revolver Gaming CEO Ryan Lazarus. “For us, this deal will help us gain a strong foothold in a region that will be adopting online gaming more over the next few years.

“We're also happy that Salsa trusts us with helping to distribute their games. Our Game Aggregation Platform helps studios get their games out to quality operators easily, and we're glad to be able to assist whenever possible.”

Salsa Technology CEO Peter Nolte said: “Our dominant position in the LatAm market provides the perfect platform for Revolver to enhance its exposure in this fascinating region. In turn, Revolver’s games will be a welcome addition to our GAP and we’re sure they will fire us to further successes.”

Endorphina / Supersport

Endorphina has agreed a new partnership to enter Croatia’s regulated iGaming market with leading operator Supersport.

“There is no doubt about Endorphina's quality,” said Supersport online casino manager Tugomil Cerovecki. “We at Supersport are very pleased to partner with them. Endor-phina's portfolio is quite rich and attractive, especially one of their releases Chance Machine 100, which perfectly fits our style and meet the standards of our players.”

Endorphina sales manager Zdenek Llosa added: “We are extremely happy to announce a new partnership in a new market with Supersport in Croatia, an experienced and leading operator in this fast-growing regulated market and we are looking forward to developing a long-term relationship with them.”

Evoplay Entertainment / InPlayNet

Evoplay Entertainment has signed a deal to supply its content to platform provider InPlayNet, including recent hits Raccoon Tales and Book of Keno, and Dungeon: Immortal Evil, its first RPG-inspired slot.

“InPlayNet’s state-of-the-art platform boasts a premium quality casino, sportsbook, and live casino options, along with complete CRM and affiliate management-systems, as well as a range of payment providers,” said Evoplay Entertainment chief business development officer Vladimir Malakchi. “We are therefore delighted to join forces with the company, and have no doubt that our enthralling games catalogue will make a strong addition to its customer offering.”

InPlayNet CEO Tornike Tvauri added: “Evoplay Entertainment’s groundbreaking selection of first-class casino titles matches perfectly with our cutting-edge platform, so it’s fantastic to welcome the studio on board. We’re gearing up for an exciting period and feel confident that this agreement will help us continue to surpass our strategic objectives going into 2021.”