Relax Gaming launches slots portfolio with Pinnacle

Casino aggregator and games developer Relax Gaming has launched its portfolio of slots with operator Pinnacle.

The launch includes top-performing titles from the supplier’s in-house library such as Money Train 2, Snake Arena and La Fiesta, as well as a wide selection of aggregated games from Relax studio network partners.

“Pinnacle is a fast-growing industry name and we are excited to be providing the operator with a wide variety of content that has proven to boost customer engagement and retention,” said Relax Gaming chief commercial officer Daniel Eskola. “We are committed to delivering the best casino games to the market with speed and efficiency. This partnership is a result of the quality service we offer on a day-to-day basis.”

Pinnacle head of casino and games Steve Wells added: “We have a very ambitious growth plan for our casino vertical, and it is vital to be able to count on high-performance and creative content such as that offered by Relax Gaming.

“Relax creates some of igaming’s most exciting and engaging products and it’s great to be able to share them with our players. We look forward to a long and fruitful partnership together.”