Unibet adds Evolution live casino games in Pennsylvania

Kindred Group’s Unibet brand has expanded its product offering in Pennsylvania with the launch of new online live dealer tables from Evolution Gaming.

Unibet will offer multiple live blackjack and live roulette tables to players in Pennsylvania, with other live games set to be added later this year, all streamed from Evolution's studio in Philadelphia.

The Pennsylvania launch expands the existing relationship between the companies, through which Evolution provides live dealer games to Unibet in New Jersey and across Europe.

“At Unibet, we strive to offer a market-leading product in Pennsylvania by providing our customers with the latest innovative and exciting games,” said Kindred Group vice president of US product Jonathan Aiwazian. “Evolution's live dealer casino is an amazing addition to our offering, allowing customers in Pennsylvania to interact with live, professional dealers in real time.”

Evolution chief commercial officer and Malta CEO Johan Nordstrom added: “Unibet is a highly valued, long-standing partner for Evolution and we are delighted to continue our successful relationship with them in Pennsylvania.

“We look forward to growing together in this market and we are sure their players will enjoy the world-class games on offer.”

Shares in Kindred Group plc. (STO:KIND-SDB) were trading 0.45 per cent higher at SEK71.64 per share in Stockholm Thursday morning, while shares in Evolution Gaming Group AB (STO:EVO) were trading 0.55 per cent lower at SEK646.40 per share.