Gaming Intelligence
Circle Eight Games joins Yggdrasil’s YG Masters program

27th November 2020 9:38 am GMT
NetEnt

Reno-based gaming supplier Circle Eight Games has become the first US studio to join Yggdrasil’s YG Masters slot development program.

The deal enables Circle Eight Games to utilise Yggdrasil’s GATI technology to design, develop and distribute new slot content using Yggdrasil’s global network, technology, promotional tools and industry expertise.

“I’m thrilled to welcome our first US studio, Circle Eight to the YG Masters program,” said Yggdrasil head of partner programs Stuart McCarthy. “These guys have cut their teeth in delivering awesome games to the floors of Vegas. I’m proud they have chosen YG masters as their partner for their global online expansion.

“Circle Eight Games is a fantastic addition to the program and their team has a passion for gaming and creating superior gaming content that matches our own.”

Circle Eight Games president Ryan Cuddy added: “We are thrilled to become a YG Masters partner and look forward to getting to work to develop the most fun, captivating and compelling casino games on the market.

“We are constantly looking to break new ground and deliver gaming products that surpass expectations and, together with Yggdrasil and their GATI technology, we will be able to reach new heights.”

