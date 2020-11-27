This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
CSB Group
BigTimeGaming
Scientific Games

Aurum Signature Studios signs exclusive Microgaming deal

27th November 2020 10:04 am GMT
Microgaming
NetEnt

Isle of Man-based gaming supplier Microgaming has added Aurum Signature Studios to its growing network of exclusive independent game designers.

Aurum becomes Microgaming’s first dedicated provider of bespoke slots, creating game designs and themes that are tailor-made exclusively for Microgaming-powered operators.

As well as developing bespoke titles, Aurum will supply Microgaming with its portfolio of 20 slot games for network-wide distribution, including a new festive-themed slot, A Tale of Elves.

“Our studios strategy sees Microgaming work closely with a variety of independent game developers to ensure our content remains varied and innovative,” said Microgaming CEO John Coleman. “Aurum are a strong addition to our network, and will be helping to address increasing customer demand for uniquely personalised game content. We welcome the team on board.”

Aurum Signature Studios head Madelein Özok said: “We’re thrilled and honoured to team up with Microgaming. The sheer scale of the company means our games will have further reach via more tier-one operators than any other partner could have offered.

“It’s our mission to create exciting, innovative games, and we knew we were on the right track when Microgaming chose to exclusively launch Aurum as its bespoke provider.”

Related Tags
Aurum Signature Studios Casino Microgaming Slots
Related Videos
Pontus Lindwall
Morten Klein
Related Articles

GI Games Integrations: Relax Gaming, Scientific Games, Eyecon and more

GI Games Integrations: Lightning Box, Skywind, 1X2 Network and more

GI Games Round-up: Microgaming, ELK Studios, RubyPlay and more

Freedom through digital transformation with Fast Track

GI Games Round-up: Lightning Box, Yggdrasil, Inspired and more

GI Games Integrations: 1X2 Network, BetGames.TV, GAMING1 and more

Microgaming to add new poker games to casino offering

GI Games Round-up: Playtech, Stakelogic, Microgaming and more

Fast Track names Microgaming’s Jean-Luc Ferriere as ambassador

Pragmatic Play secures landmark bingo deal with Broadway Gaming

Microgaming to develop new Megaways slots

Microgaming unveils German online casino solution

GI Games Round-up: Pragmatic Play, RubyPlay, iSoftBet and more

GI Games Integrations: Stakelogic, Pragmatic Play, Booongo and more

Mor Weizer on Playtech’s decade in the Hot 50

Every Matrix
Skywind
Pragmatic Play
Digitain
Playtech
BigTimeGaming
Scientific Games