Aurum Signature Studios signs exclusive Microgaming deal

Isle of Man-based gaming supplier Microgaming has added Aurum Signature Studios to its growing network of exclusive independent game designers.

Aurum becomes Microgaming’s first dedicated provider of bespoke slots, creating game designs and themes that are tailor-made exclusively for Microgaming-powered operators.

As well as developing bespoke titles, Aurum will supply Microgaming with its portfolio of 20 slot games for network-wide distribution, including a new festive-themed slot, A Tale of Elves.

“Our studios strategy sees Microgaming work closely with a variety of independent game developers to ensure our content remains varied and innovative,” said Microgaming CEO John Coleman. “Aurum are a strong addition to our network, and will be helping to address increasing customer demand for uniquely personalised game content. We welcome the team on board.”

Aurum Signature Studios head Madelein Özok said: “We’re thrilled and honoured to team up with Microgaming. The sheer scale of the company means our games will have further reach via more tier-one operators than any other partner could have offered.

“It’s our mission to create exciting, innovative games, and we knew we were on the right track when Microgaming chose to exclusively launch Aurum as its bespoke provider.”