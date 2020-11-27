GI Games Integrations: Pariplay, Pragmatic Play, Swintt and more

This week’s platform integrations round-up from Gaming Intelligence includes the likes of Pariplay, Pragmatic Play, Swintt, Evolution, iSoftBet, Red Rake Gaming and Habanero.

Pariplay / 888casino

Aspire Global-owned Pariplay has entered into an agreement to launch its games in Spain with 888casino through an integration with MGA Games.

The deal with 888 marks Pariplay’s entrance into its third regulated iGaming market this year following recent launches in Switzerland and Portugal.

“We are delighted to become part of Pariplay’s Fusion platform, as it provides us with a very unique opportunity to expand the reach of our offering to even more operators,” said MGA Games CEO Joan Sanahuja. “Kicking things off with 888casino.com puts us in an excellent position to leverage our game content, and we’re looking forward to reaping the benefits of partnering with an industry leader like Pariplay and growing alongside them through 2021 and beyond.”

888 Holdings senior vice president and head of B2C Guy Cohen commented: “The market leading offering from MGA Games is an important addition to our Spanish business. Having already seen the benefits of the multi-market content provided by Pariplay Fusion, we definitely see this partnership as a win.”

Pariplay managing director Adrian Bailey added: “We are very pleased to be making our entrance into the Spanish market with MGA Games, whose pioneering spirit will be an excellent addition to the Fusion aggregation platform.

“We are eager to see Pariplay’s leading portfolio of games made available through 888casino and look forward to providing even more local Spanish content to other operators over the course of this quarter and into 2021.”

Pragmatic Play / NetBet

Pragmatic Play has expanded its existing partnership with NetBet to include its range of live dealer games.

“Pragmatic Play’s games have been a mainstay in our library for a long time, so we’re thrilled to now offer the best of their live dealer games in our live casino, and we’re sure our customers will appreciate them,” said NetBet PR manager Claudia Georgevici.

Pragmatic Play head of account management Albert Pesca said: “We can’t wait to see how our Live Casino games perform with NetBet. Our partnership with them is a well-rooted one, with Pragmatic Play’s slots already present in their offering.

“We’re more than excited to see that operators choose multiple verticals from us, contributing to our goal of becoming the one-stop-shop for the iGaming market.”

Revolver Gaming / Buzz Bingo

Revolver Gaming has launched its portfolio of slot games with UK-facing online bingo operator Buzz Bingo through an integration with Playtech.

“Buzz Bingo is a huge brand in the UK, and it’s awesome to be allied with the company,” said Revolver Gaming CEO Ryan Lazarus. “The partnership with Buzz Bingo further expresses our continued commitment to the UK market and I’m looking forward to seeing our games entertain their players.”

Buzz Group digital operations manager Kieron Shaw commented: “We already have a host of fantastic bingo and slots games at Buzzbingo.com and we are thrilled to be working with Revolver Gaming to add its most-loved games for our customers to enjoy.”

Swintt / Videoslots

Swintt has launched its portfolio of games with Videoslots.com, including recent releases Wild Land, Mega Maya and Hana Bana.

“Swintt have developed an impressive reputation for an innovative approach to slot design and it gives us great pleasure to welcome them on board,” said Videoslots.com head of commercials William Ahlberg. “The variety and originality within their offering mirrors that of our own and we’re confident our customers will find lots to choose from that suits their tastes.”

iSoftBet / SkillOnNet

iSoftBet has signed an agreement to make its proprietary and Game Aggregation Platform (GAP) content available to SkillOnNet’s more than 40 global casino brands.

The integration includes more than 150 proprietary iSoftBet slot and table games, including latest titles Western Gold Megaways and Gold Digger, as well as classic games Vegas High Roller and Hot Spin Deluxe.

“SkillOnNet has developed a reputation as a well-established and high performing casino software provider, and we are delighted to partner with them to further extend our content and aggregation footprint with the many brands they work with,” said iSoftBet chief commercial officer Michael Probert.

SkillOnNet’s Michael Golembo added: “We are thrilled to be working with iSoftBet across a number of fronts. Accessing the GAP platform will enable us to reach new markets quickly and efficiently and instantly offer players proven, revenue generating content including iSoftBet’s best performing and diverse catalogue of classic and new slots.”

Evolution / Enlabs

Evolution Gaming has launched its live dealer games in Lithuania’s regulated market with Enlabs’ flagship brand Optibet.

Optibet is offering 16 live casino games in Lithuania, including traditional games such as Roulette, Blackjack and Baccarat, as well as modern variants such as Free Bet Blackjack, Power Blackjack and sports themed game show Football Studio.

“Evolution are undoubtedly the number one live casino content provider in the world, I am certain that they will go on to dominate the Lithuanian live casino segment,” said Enlabs chief product officer Chris Davis.

Red Rake Gaming / BetVictor

Red Rake Gaming has agreed a deal to launch its content with BetVictor, including titles such as Million777, Secrets of the Temple, 1st of the Irish, and the Super Series of games.

“It is with great delight that we welcome BetVictor to the Red Rake Gaming community,” said Nick Barr, managing director for Red Rake Malta. “BetVictor are one of the most recognisable brands in the industry, known for delivering the best in sports and casino content to the European markets.

“We are positively thrilled to be a part of the future growth in their casino vertical and look forward to bringing our top performing games to the BetVictor players.”

Habanero / LeoVegas

Habanero has launched its portfolio of 71 certified slots in Italy with operator LeoVegas, including games such as Egyptian Dreams, Wild Trucks and Scopa.

“We are delighted to launch in Italy with a globally renowned operator such as LeoVegas, in a move that enhances our commercial footprint in our native territory and beyond,” said Habanero head of European business development. “The deal cements Habanero’s tier one credentials as we continue to execute on our ambitious and exciting commercial plans.”

LeoVegas casino games manager Johan Ekberg said: “Habanero’s premium quality gaming suite needs no introduction and we’re delighted to have them aboard. Already live in Italy, we see this as the first launch of many with the supplier and look forward to bringing the Habanero name into many more markets in the coming months.”