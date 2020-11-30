This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Skywind Group seals supply deal with NetBet

30th November 2020 8:16 am GMT
Skywind Group
NetEnt

Casino games provider Skywind Group has secured a content supply deal with operator NetBet.

The agreement will see Skywind provide a number of games from its portfolio of more than 350 titles to NetBet, including Party Box, Party Pop, Jaguar Gold, Rain Balls and Combat Masters.

Skywind will also provide NetBet with access to real-money arcade games such as Dragon Dozer, as well as a suite of branded games.

“NetBet is a well-established global operation,” said Skywind managing director Oren Cohen Shwartz. “We’re delighted to partner with NetBet and look forward to entertaining its players with our player engagement tools and favourite games.”

NetBet PR manager Claudia Georgevici said: “This recent partnership is a great move for both parties. Here at NetBet, we’re thrilled to bring Skywind into the fold and introduce our customers to their premium range of casino games.”

