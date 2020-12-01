This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Playtech begins casino and Live Casino rollout with Casumo

1st December 2020 10:05 am GMT
London-listed gaming technology provider Playtech has entered into an agreement to provide its online casino and Live Casino solutions to Casumo.

The deal will see Casumo launch Playtech's casino platform for its players in Sweden, Denmark and Spain, as well as a dedicated tab in the UK, providing access to Playtech’s portfolio of branded games such as Justice League and the Sporting Legends Suite.

In addition to the Playtech Casino suite, Casumo will be integrating Playtech’s Live Casino and table games portfolio, including games such as Live Quantum Roulette, Blackjack and Spin a Win.

The initial rollout with Casumo will be followed by a wider rollout of the Playtech platform in early 2021 across Casumo's brand portfolio, which includes Dunder, Kazoom Casino and CasinoSecret.

“Having collaborated with Playtech for many years, I could not be more delighted to be a partner once again and deliver this new integration across our group of brands,” said Casumo CEO Shelly Suter-Hadad. “We are looking forward to further developing this relationship over the coming years and working together to bring Playtech games to our players in a variety of established and emerging markets.”

Playtech chief operating officer Shimon Akad commented: “We are thrilled that Casumo has chosen to partner with Playtech. Casumo is one of the most innovative operators in our industry and a key player in the new world of gaming.

“I am positive that Playtech content will be very popular with Casumo players and we look forward to developing this partnership further in the coming months and years.”

Shares in Playtech plc (LSE:PTEC) were trading 1.37 per cent higher at 389.27 pence per share in London earlier Tuesday.

