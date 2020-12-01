This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Pragmatic Play to provide slots portfolio to WWin brand

1st December 2020 10:11 am GMT
Pragmatic Play
Red Tiger

Gaming supplier Pragmatic Play has signed an agreement to provide its slots portfolio to Pin Projekt’s WWin brand.

The operator will expand its online casino offering with Pragmatic Play’s latest release Christmas Carol Megaways, as well as its Wolf Gold and popular Deluxe series of games.

“We’re constantly looking to expand our European presence, and are delighted to have signed this agreement with Pin Projekt to supply our slots to its leading sports betting brand, WWin,” said Pragmatic Play vice president Lena Yasir.

“Our slot portfolio continues to grow and adds exciting revenue opportunities for operators through the diverse content which appeals to players of all tastes and demographics.”

Pin Projekt chief commercial officer Ivan Grkovic said: “We’re thrilled to have agreed a deal with Pragmatic Play to take their entire slot offering live.

“We’re always looking for ways to grow our offering and deliver the best possible experiences to our customers and onboarding Pragmatic Play’s slot portfolio will take our casino products to the next level.”

