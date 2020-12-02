This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Playtech powers new poker offering for Swiss Casinos

2nd December 2020 10:11 am GMT
London-listed gaming technology provider Playtech has launched its iPoker network in Swtizerland’s regulated iGaming market with leading operator Swiss Casinos Group.

The poker agreement expands the existing partnership through which Playtech provides its casino platform to Swisscasinos.ch.

“We’re proud to partner with leading operator Swiss Casinos,” said Playtech chief operating officer Shimon Akad. “At Playtech, we are continuing to invest in expanding and evolving our software and network to address the future of online poker head-on. Having invested heavily in our new poker web client, in addition to our native poker app and popular downloadable desktop poker client, we can offer operators access to an exceptionally flexible platform as well as an ever-growing network.

“We have migrated major new brands to the iPoker network this year, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome Swiss Casinos. We look forward to a strong and successful partnership with Swiss Casinos.”

Swiss Casinos Group CEO Marc Baumann commented: “Launching our online casino offering in partnership with Playtech over the past twelve months has been incredibly rewarding, and we are excited to be bringing the iPoker.com network to Switzerland for the first time. 

“By working closely with Playtech, we can learn more about our players and create the most effective, tailored experience possible, allowing us to adapt to the market and the changing demands of our audience for many years to come.”

Shares in Playtech plc (LSE:PTEC) were trading 0.58 per cent lower at 393.50 pence per share in London Wednesday morning.

