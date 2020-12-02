Relax Gaming rolls out new Frequent Flyer slot game

Casino supplier Relax Gaming has announced the network-wide release of its latest slot Frequent Flyer.

Following a successful six-month period of exclusivity with Kindred Group, the 6-reel, 40-fixed win line slot is now available to all partners.

The game takes players to the airport, where they try to land five Split Flap symbols to reveal a destination and fly off to the Jetsetter Free Spins bonus round, where each location offers its own number of free spins, multipliers and wilds.

A passport stamp is awarded every time a destination’s bonus round is triggered, unlocking the Frequent Flyer Free Spins when all have been collected to send win potential rocketing to new heights.

Both Shuffling Wilds and Win Multipliers are active in this round, while players can also opt to choose the ‘Gamble’ option for a chance to bag up to 10 wilds and a 6x multiplier.

“Frequent Flyer is a low volatility title that offers a worldly slot experience packed with free spins and engaging features,” said Relax Gaming chief product officer Simon Hammon.

“There’s fun at every turn in this game, making for an entertaining gameplay that seeks to offer a sense of nostalgia and recreates the excitement of jetting off into the clouds.”