Pragmatic Play integrates live casino portfolio with Kindred Group

3rd December 2020 10:03 am GMT
Gaming supplier Pragmatic Play has completed the direct integration of its live casino portfolio with leading operator Kindred Group.

Kindred brands gain access to the supplier’s range of live casino games, including new Blackjack and Roulette Azure tables, Baccarat and Speed Baccarat, as well as Pragmatic’s first game show title, Mega Wheel.

The live casino integration enhances the existing partnership between the two companies, through which Pragmatic Play provides slots to the operator.

“Kindred is one of the largest operator groups in the world and we are thrilled to share our products and innovations with them,” said Pragmatic Play vice president Lena Yasir. “Direct integration allows us to share innovative products, while delivering a chance for big prizes and higher enjoyment to the operator’s players.

“We continued getting impressive results from our Live Casino portfolio and we’re eager to see how they will perform with Kindred.”

Kindred head of gaming Cristiano Blanco said: “Throughout our existing partnership, the stellar work ethic of Pragmatic Play has been rewarding for both parties, and the direct integration of their Live Casino portfolio will allow us to align even closer. We know that their state-of-the-art products will entertain our customers for years to come.”

Shares in Kindred Group plc (STO:KIND) were trading 2.48 per cent higher at SEK72.76 per share in Stockholm Thursday morning.

