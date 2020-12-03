This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Playtech launches new Rubik’s Cube slot with Buzz Bingo

3rd December 2020 10:30 am GMT
Red Tiger

London-listed gaming supplier Playtech has launched a new slot based on the classic retro puzzle game Rubik’s Cube.

Launched as a limited exclusive release with operator Buzz Bingo, the Rubik’s Cube slot brings a new twist to the iconic game with 3D graphics, a Sticky Wilds mechanic, and a built-in modifier that unlocks a choice of six different Free Games modes, including the chance for players to choose the volatility level.

“Some brands and themes are truly timeless, and few more so than the iconic Rubik’s Cube,” said Playtech director of casino James Frendo. “This legendary puzzle has fascinated players worldwide for over 40 years, so it’s very exciting to be bringing the spirit of the cube to a brand new slot game.

“Thanks to our game modifiers technology, operators can unlock six different free game modes, making this a truly innovative twist on a classic.”

Buzz Bingo digital operations director David Evans said: “Millions worldwide have grown up with Rubik’s Cube, so for our exclusive launch of the new slot, we really wanted to capture the spirit of what must be the most famous puzzle on the planet.

“Our specially designed mini-game gives a flavour of both the classic brand and the new slot, and we’re confident players will love both ways to play.”

Rubik’s global CEO Christoph Bettin added: “We’ve worked very closely with Playtech to bring the legendary Rubik’s Cube to life in this new slot game, and are delighted with the results. Innovation is what has drawn puzzle fans to our brand for over 40 years, so it’s fantastic to see that spirit come through in the Rubik’s Cube slot.”

Shares in Playtech plc (LSE:PTEC) were trading marginally lower at 394.90 pence per share in London Thursday morning.

