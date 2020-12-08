EveryMatrix partners land-based games developer JVL

iGaming technology provider EveryMatrix has agreed a deal to provide its RGS Matrix solution to Canadian land-based gaming supplier JVL.

The deal will enable JVL to offer its land-based titles in the online gaming market for the first time via the RGS Matrix platform.

“We launched RGS Matrix last year this time,” said Mathias Larsson, managing director of RGS Matrix. “The past 12 months have seen us presenting this new product to the iGaming world and attracting several up-and-coming studios who already launched exciting titles.

“The present agreement with JVL is different than the previous ones since they are our first land-based supplier that picked us to take them online. I think this signing announces a bright future for RGS Matrix. We are honoured to work with JVL, and we’ll be here to assist their team with their future endeavours, no matter how ambitious and bold.”

JVL chairwoman Inna Levitan added: “We searched for many years for the right opportunity to reflect our vision and bring over three decades of know-how of the traditional land-based slot design to the online market.

“This mutually beneficial venture will bring forth an excellent new product that will excite the online gaming community.”