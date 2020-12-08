Playtech wins Norsk Tipping deal for online casino and VLTs

London-listed gaming supplier Playtech has secured two new contracts that will allow it to continue providing online casino products and video lottery terminals (VLTs) to Norway’s state-owned gaming operator Norsk Tipping.

The new contracts were awarded following two public procurement processes and further extend the long-term strategic partnership between Playtech and Norsk Tipping.

Playtech has supplied online casino games to the operator since 2016 and VLT platforms, games, terminals and services since 2003.

“Playtech content has proven to be very popular with Norsk Tipping’s players,” said Playtech chief operating officer Shimon Akad. “We are excited to continue supplying our strong roadmap of content to them as part of developing a market-leading, modern and responsible online and retail game offering to their players.

“These new agreements are also a testament to our strength in games content for online casino and VLT retail markets, including the highly regulated and responsible-gaming oriented markets of Norway and the Nordic region. It also highlights our strategy of focusing on long-term partnerships with leading operators in regulated markets.”

Norsk Tipping head of gaming operations, Hans Erland Ringsvold, commented: “We are excited to continue our partnership with Playtech and look forward to launching their strong roadmap of online casino and VLT games on our platforms.

“We are confident that Playtech’s proven VLT and online casino expertise in a wide range of regulated markets will continue to provide great value for Norsk Tipping and support us in the delivery of our overall content strategy.”

Shares in Playtech plc. (LSE:PTEC) were trading 1.79 per cent higher at 403.10 pence per share in London Tuesday morning.