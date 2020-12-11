GI Games Integrations: Relax Gaming, Tom Horn Gaming, BF Games and more

This week’s platform integrations round-up from Gaming Intelligence features the likes of Relax Gaming, Yggdrasil, Quik Gaming, Tom Horn Gaming, Authentic Gaming, Playzido, Leap Gaming, BF Games and more.

Relax Gaming / Greentube

Relax Gaming has entered into a strategic partnership to integrate its content with Greentube’s platform.

The agreement has initially seen a selection of Relax’s proprietary and third-party games rolled out with Novolotto’s Greentube-powered Fenixbet, including titles such as Snake Arena and Temple Tumble.

Content from Relax’s Silver Bullet studio partners have also been integrated, providing a choice of slots from studios such as Kalamba Games, Fantasma Games and 4ThePlayer.

In the coming months, the partnership with Greentube will be extended to additional markets, including Germany once the online market opens from July 2021.

“Greentube is a well-respected name in the gaming industry,” said Relax Gaming chief commercial officer Daniel Eskola. “To be partnering with them is a feather in our cap and one that will further our reach into core European markets.

“With Germany being part of our expansion strategy, Greentube’s longstanding connection with the country will serve as a major advantage to our growth plans once the regulated online sector opens next year.”

Greentube director of brand operations RMG, Marcantonio Bottaro, said: “Our cooperation with Relax will enable both our companies to expand our reach across several regulated markets and fulfil our mission to offer the best possible player experience.

“The diversity and quality of the games provided through Relax’s aggregation platform will significantly boost Fenixbet’s offering and we are confident they will be a hit with its growing customer base.”

Yggdrasil / Grand Casino Luzern

Yggdrasil has entered Switzerland’s regulated iGaming market through a new partnership with Grand Casino Luzern’s mycasino.ch brand.

The operator gains access to Yggdrasil’s slot portfolio, including newly-released Syncronite Splitz, Hades Giglablox, Hyperburst, and Valley of the Gods 2, as well as titles from the growing YG Masters partner programme.

“We are thrilled to enter Switzerland in collaboration with Grand Casino Luzern,” said Yggdrasil chief of global market operations Björn Krantz. “Our market entry is yet another milestone achievement and shows our organisational strength to deliver on our business strategy and our commitment to expanding our footprint into high-value regulated markets.

“We are excited to add our games to Casino Luzern’s existing offering and to be able to reach more players with our ever-expanding portfolio of innovative and exciting content. Both parties are now working on the planning for a successful launch to take place soon.”

Grand Casino Luzern CEO Wolfgang Bliem said: “Yggdrasil is a market-leading slot supplier with a library of renowned titles that stand the test of time as well as new and thrilling titles that never fail to impress. We are delighted to soon be able to offer their best in class games portfolio to our entire network of players and we look forward to a very successful collaboration.”

Quik Gaming / Oryx Gaming

Oryx Gaming has expanded its ORYX Hub platform with new content from Quik Gaming, including titles such as SuperBlocs, Lotto Roulette and Wheel of Fire Live.

“Quik offers truly unique products with elements that are proven and loved by players,” said Oryx Gaming managing director Matevz Mazij. “We are always on the lookout for great content that pushes the boundaries and with Quik’s blend of the best from online casino and innovative new concepts we can provide something original to operators and their players.”

Quik Gaming chief operating officer Timothy Bartolo Parnis said: “Our aim is to offer a new category of game, designed to maximise engagement through skill rounds, live elements and dynamic bonus games that will generate revenue and build a loyal player base.

“It was an obvious choice for us to team up with Oryx Gaming as we share the same vision for the industry and seek to achieve great results together. Our synergies cross paths and we are thrilled to be added to the ORYX Hub offering and to utilise the wide network of operator partners to reach players across the world.”

Tom Horn Gaming / Strendus

Tom Horn Gaming has expanded its presence in Mexico’s regulated iGaming market through an integration with Logrand Entertainment Group’s Strendus.com.mx site, including games such as 243 Crystal Fruits series, Joker Reelz and recent release Gold X.

“Growth in regulated markets facilitated by strong partnerships with local premium quality brands is the centerpiece of our business vision,” said Tom Horn Gaming CEO Ondrej Lapides. “Logrand Entertainment Group is the leader in Mexico and we’re excited to have joined forces with them. This new alliance bolsters our expansion in the LatAm region, allowing our games to reach new audiences.”

Logrand online product manager Eduardo Pelaez commented: “Adding Tom Horn games into our casino offering was an excellent choice. The provider’s content is renowned for its popularity among players in many markets and we’re positive it will contribute to making Strendus the first-choice brand for online entertainment in Mexico.

“Tom Horn has a longstanding reputation for putting players first when it comes to game development, therefore we’re certain our players will love the games.”

Authentic Gaming / TOPsport

Authentic Gaming has entered the regulated Lithuanian iGaming market for the first time through a partnership with leading operator TOPsport.

The integration includes a range of live dealer games including Blaze Roulette, 24/7 Roulette and Grand Roulette, alongside the supplier’s latest table series, the Las Vegas Collection, which includes Nightclub Roulette and Viva Las Vegas Roulette.

“Lithuania is a new market for Authentic Gaming but one where we see huge potential for live roulette and our products in particular,” said Authentic Gaming chief commercial officer Magdalena Podhorska-Okolow. “TOPsport is the right partner to enter the market with as it has built an incredible reputation over the years for providing the absolute best retail, online and mobile betting experience.

“The addition of our live roulette games allows TOPsport to stand out from its rivals and further establish itself as the number one betting brand in the country.”

TOPsport CEO Gintaras Staniulis said: “From day one we have been the market leader in Lithuania and partnering with Authentic Gaming is yet another way we are offering our players more. Live casino provides a truly authentic experience but with the convenience of playing online and Authentic Gaming’s live roulette titles are among the best of the best.

“We believe they will be a big hit with our players and look forward to a long and successful partnership with our new friends at Authentic Gaming.”

Playzido / Videoslots

Playzido has launched its slot portfolio with operator Videoslots through an integration with iSoftbet’s GAP platform, including games such as Pirates of Plunder Bay, Wrath of Gods and Oliver Twist.

“Videoslots has been a huge success story in the industry and every major slots provider wants to see their games on the Videoslots site,” said Playzido CEO Stuart Banks. “It’s an honour for us to now add Playzido games and those of our talented game supplier partners to that mix. We can’t wait to see how they’re received.”

Videoslots head of commercials William Ahlberg added: “We always strive to give our players access to a diverse collection of high-quality video slots and Playzido’s content is going to be a great addition to our portfolio.

“We believe Playzido’s games will prove to be a huge hit with our players and it gives us great pleasure to welcome them on board.”

BF Games / Videoslots

BF Games has also rolled out its games with Videoslots through an integration with Relax Gaming, including titles such as Stunning Hot, Book of Games and Crystal Mania.

“BF Games have been producing consistently good games for some time now and the variety and in their portfolio will be a great addition to our site,” said Videoslots’ Ahlberg. “We and our customers are also looking forward to seeing what new titles are on their way in the new year as we look to grow our player offering even more.”

BF Games head of business development Claudia Melcaru said: “Videoslots has quite rightly earned a reputation as the go-to casino for slots entertainment and their catalogue is unrivalled.

“It is great that we have now taken our place among the other great content on offer there and we are excited about presenting our games to its discerning customers.”

Red Rake Gaming / Pokerdom

Red Rake Gaming has expanded its presence in Eastern Europe through a new integration with Pokerdom and Joker Online, including games such as Diamond Cascade, Wild Animals, Lorelei's Pearls and new release Million777.

“We are extremely pleased to welcome Pokerdom to the Red Rake Gaming family,” said Nick Barr, managing director for Red Rake Malta. “There are many synergies between the companies in terms of market reach and we have high confidence that our games will resonate well with Pokerdom's players, as demonstrated through our existing presence and strength in these markets.”

Pokerdom marketing director Julia Vaskovych said: “Pokerdom offers its users only the best games from the leading slot games developers on the market. And we're delighted that our collection will be expanded by the premium games from Red Rake.”

Playson / Sportingtech

Playson has agreed a deal to integrate its content with Sportingtech’s platform, including recent hits Buffalo Power: Hold and Win, Legend of Cleopatra: Megaways and Solar King.

“We’re delighted to sign with Sportingtech and have no doubt that our celebrated suite of titles will perform successfully across its operator network,” said Playson sales director Blanka Homor. “Pulse, Sportingtech’s software gaming platform, is used by operators all over Europe, Latam and Africa, which will enable us to reach new customers and ensure more players receive access to our games.”

Sportingtech operations manager Duarte Henriques said: “Playson continued to strengthen its reputation as a world class supplier of iGaming content throughout 2020, so it’s brilliant to have the developer on board.

“The games studio’s thrilling succession of recent releases, as well as the classic fan favourites found in its portfolio, make for a fantastic addition to our top-quality customer offering.”

iSoftBet / Spadegaming

iSoftBet has added Spadegaming to its growing roster of Game Aggregation Platform (GAP) content partners.

“Our GAP offering continues to grow through the addition of stellar providers and we’re thrilled to welcome Spadegaming on board,” said iSoftBet chief commercial officer Michael Probert. “Their content is a true differentiator and will attract many more players to the offering. As a result, we’re confident GAP will hit new heights and we look forward to a very promising partnership.”

Spadegaming sales manager Dimitrios Malegkos said: “iSoftBet’s GAP platform houses one of the industry’s most expansive slot collections and we’re delighted to partner with them.

“We continue to find ways to create engaging content and, through this agreement, we’ll be able to reach more players than ever before.”

Leap Gaming / Delasport

Leap Gaming has entered into a deal to integrate its content with sportsbook platform provider Delasport, including a range of virtual games, sports betting and casino content.

“With Delasport’s solid presence in this industry and their outstanding software solutions, we’ll ensure our state-of-the-art products reach a vast audience and become accessible to more players,” said a Leap Gaming spokesperson.

Delasport vice president of strategic partnerships Eli Moscovich added: “We are looking forward to adding Leap Gaming’s fine suite of premium products to our portfolio. Through this partnership, we will bring even greater diversity to our partners.”

Evoplay Entertainment / EGT Digital

Evoplay Entertainment has penned a deal to integrate its games with EGT Digital’s platform, including titles such as Jolly Treasures and Book of Keno.

“EGT Digital’s bold ambition to service top operators in Europe and beyond match our own, so it’s fantastic to sign with them,” said Evoplay Entertainment chief business development officer Vladimir Malakchi. “We share the company’s exciting prospects and disruptive approach and look forward to cultivating a fruitful relationship with our new partner.”

EGT Digital CEO Alexander Botov added: “We are thrilled to partner with Evoplay Entertainment, a developer showcasing content which boasts unique designs and stunning animations backed up by its powerful proprietary technology. We look forward to launching with the studio in what we’re confident will be a productive period to come.”

Booongo / Ously Games

Booongo has secured a deal to launch its portfolio of slots with German social casino operator Ously Games.

Booongo’s free-to-play games will be made available on Ously’s Spinarena social casino brand, including its growing collection of Hold and Win titles, such as Beast Saga, 15 Dragon Pearls and Super Marble.

“With Germany all set to embrace legalised online gaming in 2021, we’ve put ourselves in the perfect position to penetrate the market by partnering with Ously Games and its social casino brand Spinarena,” said Booongo commercial director Sebastian Damian.

“While we’re busy preparing our real-money games to meet the strict regulatory requirements of the market, launching with Spinarena will enable us to gain a deeper understanding of player behaviour and continue with our impressive growth that we’ve experienced throughout 2020.”

Booming Games / SkillOnNet

Booming Games has agreed a deal to integrate its slot portfolio with SkillOnNet, including games such as Booming Seven Deluxe and latest release Freezing Classics.

“SkillOnNet is renowned for offering operators the widest possible choice of quality online casino and slot games and partnering with Booming Games shows our on-going commitment to this,” said SkillOnNet head of games Jani Kontturi. “Booming Games is responsible for developing some of the most thrilling games out there and we believe it is a great addition to our growing portfolio of slots, table, jackpot, live dealer, bingo and instant win games and will be a hit with our operators and their players.”

Booming Games chief commercial officer Frederik Niehusen said: “SkillOnNet is the magic behind some of the biggest and most popular online casino brands and we are really pleased to see our games line up in the lobbies of sites such as PlayOJO, Turbonino, Slingo and more.

“This is a milestone moment for Booming Games as we continue to work towards our mission of becoming one of the best developers in the industry.”

Revolver Gaming / Play Fortuna

Revolver Gaming has entered into an agreement to provide its slot portfolio to Play Fortuna, including titles such as Squish, Dragon Coins, Parrots of the Caribbean, and latest hit Irish Coins.

“We’re happy to add our games to a well-known online casino operator like Play Fortuna,” said Revolver Gaming CEO Ryan Lazarus. “This casino already has a great library of games and the fact that they chose us to strengthen their roster shows the confidence that the industry has in Revolver Gaming.”

LiveG24 / Novibet

LiveG24 has agreed a deal to roll out its live dealer games with operator Novibet.

“We are thrilled to welcome LiveG24’s content to our websites,” said Novibet business development manager Dimitris Argyriou. “Their premium quality live casino games will ensure our ambition to continue providing the best product to our wide-ranging audiences. We look forward to strengthening our position in Greece, UK, Italy with LiveG24’s assistance.”

LiveG24 chief operating officer Angelo De Gobbi added: “Our live games will fit perfectly into Novibet, a Tier 1 operator. Working with them is a great honor.”