Rush Street Interactive partners Century Casinos to enter West Virginia

US sports betting and iGaming operator Rush Street Interactive (RSI) has partnered Century Casinos to launch its BetRivers.com online casino in West Virginia.

RSI joins William Hill as a partner of Century Casinos’ Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, and expects to launch in the second quarter of 2021, subject to licensing and regulatory approval by the West Virginia Lottery.

“As RSI continues the collective expansion of our interactive gaming operations into more states, we look forward to earning the same trust and preference of West Virginians that we have earned of players across the country,” said Rush Street Interactive president Richard Schwartz.

“In neighboring Pennsylvania, RSI is the clear leader in online casino market share, thanks to our secure and reliable platform, player-first attitude, transparent approach to customer service, large game library, fast payouts and innovative playing experiences.

“In partnership with Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, we are pleased to have the chance to offer gaming fans in West Virginia the unparalleled experience and service our customers have come to expect via BetRivers.com.”

In addition to its online casinos in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, RSI currently operates online sportsbooks in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.