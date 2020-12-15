Stakelogic expands presence in Switzerland with Grand Casino Luzern

Casino supplier Stakelogic has agreed a deal to integrate its portfolio of slots with Switzerland's Grand Casino Luzern.

The integration with the casino's online brand mycasino.ch includes popular Stakelogic games such as Book of Adventure and Book of Cleopatra, branded titles including The Expendables Megaways and Rambo Stallone, as well as latest releases Serengeti Wilds and Gods of Secrecy.

“mycasino.ch is one of the most popular online casino sites available to players in Switzerland and we are thrilled to have added our quality slots to the portfolio of games offered to players,” said Stakelogic sales director Salvatore Marino.

“Each of our games has been designed to provide a superior player experience, regardless of whether the player favours classic slots or modern video slots and we believe players at mycasino.ch will find our games offer more thrills, entertainment and big win potential than they have seen before.”

Grand Casino Luzern CEO Wolfgang Bliem added: “Our mission for mycasino.ch is to provide players in Switzerland with the best possible online casino experience and to do that we know we must offer the widest range of quality content.

“In that regard, partnering with Stakelogic was an absolute must and we are delighted to be able to offer its tremendous slots to our players for the first time. They really do provide a fun and exciting experience and we believe they will prove to be hugely popular.”