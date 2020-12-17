This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Pariplay agrees Casino Portugal deal

17th December 2020 9:46 am GMT
Red Tiger

Aspire Global-owned Pariplay has expanded its presence in Portugal’s regulated iGaming market through a new supply deal with Casino Portugal.

The agreement will see content from Pariplay and its Fusion aggregation platform made available on CasinoPortugal.pt, including popular titles such as Dragons of the North Deluxe, Wolf Riches and Rumble Rhino.

“We are happy to be collaborating with leading supplier Pariplay, who have demonstrated their dedication to growth and innovation since the beginning,” said Casino Portugal co-CEO António Laranjo. “Thanks to our partnership with them, we’ve enhanced our player offering significantly by introducing an interactive suite of their leading casino games, which have had so much success in this market already.”

Pariplay chief commercial officer and Malta managing director Christine Lewis commented: “We are very pleased with how much we were able to broaden our presence throughout regulated markets this year, signing several deals with prominent European operators, including this latest one with Casino Portugal.

“It’s exciting to see our game studio extend in a country with as much potential as Portugal, and we’re confident that we will continue adding substantial value to the gaming experience for players in this market and many others, as we move forward and expand in 2021.”

Shares in Aspire Global plc. (STO:ASPIRE) were trading 0.91 per cent higher at SEK38.95 per share in Stockholm Thursday morning.

