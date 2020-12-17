Stakelogic secures latest Swiss iGaming deal with Grand Casino Baden

Gaming supplier Stakelogic has signed its second customer in Switzerland with a deal to provide content to Grand Casino Baden’s Jackpots.ch.

Stakelogic’s full suite of slots will be made available to players at Jackpots.ch for the first time through an integration with Gamanza’s platform, including titles such as Book of Adventure, Book of Cleopatra and branded games such as The Expendables Megaways and Rambo Stallone.

“We are thrilled to welcome Grand Casino Baden to the Stakelogic family and for players at its jackpots.ch brand to be able to enjoy the fun and excitement of our slots offer for the very first time,” said Stakelogic sales director Salvatore Marino. “Our varied content portfolio offers something for everyone, whether a player prefers classic slots with an engaging base game or modern video slots packed full of bonus features and that sits at the high end of the volatility scale.

“We believe our games will be a big hit with players at jackpots.ch and look forward to seeing them land some of the potentially huge wins that our slots potentially deliver.”

Grand Casio Baden chief operating officer for online gaming, Marcel Tobler, added: “Stakelogic is a great addition to our game portfolio with its suite of incredible classic slot and video slot games. Its games have proved to be hugely popular in a wide range of markets and we believe they will be a big hit with our players at jackpots.ch, too.”