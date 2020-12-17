Genera Networks and Greentube seal lucrative Norsk Tipping supply deal

Norwegian state monopoly operator Norsk Tipping has expanded its online casino offering through a new deal with Genera Networks and Novomatic’s interactive division Greentube.

Genera and its sub-contractor Greentube have been selected as a new partner of Norsk Tipping following a public procurement process, which will see Greentube provide casino titles as well as other online games to Norsk Tipping from early 2021.

The contract is valid for up to eight years with an estimated value of €25m.

“After four months of hard work on this tender together with our partners at Genera, it is a significant achievement to win the contract against a strong line-up of competitors,” said Greentube chief financial officer and chief games officer Michael Bauer.

“Norsk Tipping is a well-respected name in the industry that needs no introduction. Being chosen as the only new provider to supply their online casino gives testament to the quality of our portfolio and reinforces our position as a market leader in igaming content.”

Norsk Tipping has been a Genera customer since the first contract to supply VLT content was awarded more than 10 years ago. Norsk Tipping also operates the Nabor raffle game since 2015 under licence from Genera.

“We are very pleased to add Genera Networks and Greentube as suppliers of digital content to the Norwegian players and continue our long partnership,” said Norsk Tipping head of gaming operations Hans Erland Ringsvold. “Their portfolio is a good match, and we look forward to providing our players with their diverse collection of world-famous titles for many years to come.”

Genera CEO Rickard Strömberg added: “Our unrivalled success with an average market share of 64% in the Norwegian VLT market, our understanding of the Norwegian player and our longstanding partner Greentube ensure that Norsk Tipping will have the best online games in the coming years.”