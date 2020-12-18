GI Games Integrations: Relax Gaming, Big Time Gaming, Stakelogic and more

This week’s game integration round-up from Gaming Intelligence features the likes of Relax Gaming, Big Time Gaming, Stakelogic, Pragmatic Play, IGT, Push Gaming, Oryx Gaming, iSoftBet, Playson and Caleta Gaming.

Relax Gaming / Hurricane Global

Relax Gaming has rolled out its content to Hurricane Global’s Malta-licensed online casino brand DuxCasino, including in-house developed titles such as Temple Tumble, Snake Arena and Money Train 2.

The integration also includes games from Relax’s partner studios such as Big Time Gaming, ReelPlay and 4ThePlayer.

“The diversity of brands we partner with is testament to the variety of content offered through our platform and our ability to meet the needs of international operators like Hurricane Global through localisation and quality,” said Relax Gaming chief commercial officer Daniel Eskola. “It’s great to be working with a like-minded, ambitious online casino that has global influence as we continue to expand in regulated markets worldwide.”

A spokesperson for Hurricane Global Group said: “The major draw of Relax’s portfolio is the choice it offers players and the speed at which we have been able to integrate a huge variety of quality games that have wide-ranging appeal.

“Their approach to business and integration has been close to flawless and we’re looking forward to a strong partnership that will bring continued commercial value for both our companies.”

Big Time Gaming / EveryMatrix

Big Time Gaming has entered into an agreement to distribute its games through EveryMatrix’s CasinoEngine aggregation platform.

Big Time’s content will be delivered via an integration between CasinoEngine and Relax Gaming, allowing for the distribution of games such as Bonanza, Survivor Megaways and the recently launched Cyberslot Megaclusters.

“We are thrilled to have entered into a partnership with EveryMatrix and see our content on its CasinoEngine platform,” said Big Time Gaming CEO Nik Robinson. “Our games are popular the world over and we’re always really excited to forge new relationships that will give our games a whole new audience.”

EveryMatrix chief operating officer of CasinoEngine Amund Stensland commented: “It’s not an overstatement to say that Big Time Gaming is a pioneer in the casino vertical and we are excited to distribute their amazing content to our network of Tier 1 operators.”

Stakelogic / EGT Digital

Stakelogic has secured a deal to integrate its content with EGT Digital’s platform, including games such as Book of Cleopatra Super Stake Edition, Runner Runner Megaways and Flappers, alongside branded titles The Expendables Megaways and Rambo Stallone.

“EGT Digital is just what we look for in a partner,” said Stakelogic sales director Salvatore Marino. “It has a great network of operators and a state-of-the-art platform that will allow for the smooth and seamless integration of our games.

“We have had an incredibly strong year with a run of hugely successful slots, including The Expendables Megaways and Book of Cleopatra Super Stake, and look forward to those titles and more launching with additional operators.”

EGT Digital CEO Alexander Botov said: “We are delighted to have partnered with Stakelogic in a deal that will see its original and high-quality content added to our fast-growing platform, allowing us to deliver more games to our operator partners than ever before.

“The partnership marks the beginning of a strong and successful relationship between both companies and we look forward to working more closely with Stakelogic over the coming months and years in order to offer our operators the best content in the market.”

Pragmatic Play / Betway

Pragmatic Play has taken its slot offering live with operator Betway, including recent hits such as Cowboys Gold and Christmas Carol Megaways, as well as popular title Wolf Gold.

“Betway has a proven track-record of providing world class entertainment experiences to an extensive customer base, so it’s fantastic to have such a widely renowned operator on board,” said Pragmatic Play chief business development officer Yossi Barzely. “We feel confident that our enthralling slot collection, which caters to the full range of experience levels, will prove a hit with its players in the period to come.”

Betway marketing and operations director Paul Adkins said: “As well as proving popular with a variety of different audiences, Pragmatic Play’s immersive slots have won deserved plaudits from across our industry, so we are thrilled to have partnered with such a dynamic supplier.

“We look forward to cultivating a fruitful relationship with the provider and cannot wait to introduce its games to our customers, with whom they will undoubtedly be a hit.”

Pragmatic Play / Pronet Gaming

Pragmatic Play has also integrated its slots portfolio with Pronet Gaming, including recent release The Dog House Megaways and top-performers such as Wolf Gold and the John Hunter series.

“Pragmatic Play’s portfolio offers a wide variety of slots that have proven to attract players across the board and deliver good commercial results for online casino operators,” said Pronet Gaming chief commercial officer Bobby Longhurst. “The addition of Pragmatic Play titles to our platform further builds on the expansive range of content we offer our partners and adds a name which customers can trust.”

Pragmatic Play’s Barzely added: “Pronet Gaming have quickly made a name for themselves in a highly competitive sector and we are pleased to become part of their exciting journey.

“We provide a comprehensive range of both staple slots and innovative games which will no doubt be welcomed by their partners as they attract new business in mature and emerging markets.”

IGT / Veikkaus

International Game Technology (IGT) has launched its digital casino content with Finland’s state lottery operator Veikkaus.

“IGT PlayDigital's solution enables Veikkaus to provide its players with best-in-class online content, including IGT’s top-performing PlayCasino games,” said Veikkaus vice president of casino games Jan Hagelberg. “This solution ensures that Veikkaus can offer the games players want while responsibly growing our digital program to serve our players with the best customer experience and safest online casino available.”

Push Gaming / LeoVegas

Push Gaming has agreed a new content supply deal with LeoVegas, including titles such as Joker Troupe, Jammin’ Jars and latest release Wheel of Wonders.

“LeoVegas is an industry leader when it comes to providing top quality content across its casinos, and we’re thrilled to be extending our agreement with an operator that boasts such a hugely impressive reach,” said Push Gaming head of sales Fiona Hickey.

“Our slots are enjoyed so much by our players precisely because we put entertainment at the heart of everything we do - we look forward to continuing our already-successful partnership together across multiple regions.”

Oryx Gaming / StarGames

Oryx Gaming has entered into a deal to provide its content to Greentube-owned German-facing operator StarGames.

The deal will provide StarGames with access to games from Oryx’s exclusive RGS partners, alongside an extensive portfolio of third-party content.

“This deal is a significant step for us as we gear up to take on the German online market once it fully opens next year,” said Oryx Gaming managing director Matevz Mazij. “StarGames has a long experience and a leading position in Germany, which will be an advantage to us as we establish and grow our business in the country.”

iSoftBet / Hero Gaming

iSoftBet has agreed a deal to integrate its portfolio of slots with Hero Gaming’s brands, including its first two Megaways titles Aztec Gold Megaways and Majestic Megaways.

“Hero Gaming has rapidly emerged as one of the industry’s most innovative operators,” said iSoftBet chief commercial officer Michael Probert. “We’re delighted to partner with them and believe our games will fit perfectly into their philosophy of creating a fun and highly engaging gaming experience.”

Playson / Ously Games

Playson has agreed a deal to provide its content to Ously Games’ German-facing social casino SpinArena, including titles such as Buffalo Power: Hold and Win, Zeus: Thunder Reels and recent release Solar King.

“We are delighted to partner with Ously Games, which has established itself as a leading social casino within what is set to be a key jurisdiction in 2021,” said Playson sales director Blanka Homor. “We feel confident that Playson’s stable of titles will perform strongly with SpinArena’s players, and plan to continue executing our ambitious commercial plans for the German market in the coming months.”

Caleta Gaming / CryptoBet

Caleta Gaming has launched its portfolio of games with RGT Global’s new platform CryptoBet.

“We are very happy to be in business with Caleta Gaming,” said RGT Global general manager Pablo Quirós. “Caleta’s mix of games, as well as their proven expertise in LATAM markets, allows us to provide a wider range of premium, quality content on our platform.”

Caleta Gaming CEO Fabíola Jaeger commented: “Our casino content has truly global reach, and we are always looking to partner with innovative platforms and operators. This is why we are delighted to see Caleta Gaming titles live with such an innovative and forward-looking brand as RGT Global.”