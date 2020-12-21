Wedge Traffic to launch US-focused slots channel on Twitch

US iGaming affiliate Wedge Traffic is launching a new Twitch channel dedicated to online slot play.

Slot Squad will go live on January 1 and will be hosted by Twitch personalities Vinnie Goombatz and EatAHogie, who will promote the latest online offerings to players in regulated US iGaming markets such as New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Michigan.

“We are really putting all we can into this new channel,” said Wedge Traffic co-founder David Copeland, who was recognised in the Gaming Intelligence Hot 50 last week.

“Casino streaming is something we have seen in Europe, but we really think we can bring gaming alive in the US via Twitch,” he said. “In Vinnie Goombatz and EatAHogie, we have signed up some great personalities who we are sure will provide unique entertainment value.”