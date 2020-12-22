Yggdrasil agrees VLT supply deal with Finland’s Veikkaus

Casino games provider Yggdrasil has entered into a new agreement to provide a range of retail games to Finland’s state-owned gaming operator Veikkaus.

The two companies will work together to repurpose Yggdrasil's slot games for the operator’s video lottery terminal (VLT) retail estate in Finland, with the first games set to go live in the middle of next year.

“We are delighted to extend provision of gaming content to Veikkaus in their retail environment,” said Yggdrasil chief of global market operations Bjorn Krantz. “Expansion of partnership into retail fits perfectly into our own and Veikkaus omnichannel strategy, were we effectively can scale business operations, drive improved total player value, and content familiarization.

“It has been a thorough selection process by Veikkaus, and I am very proud of the Teams involved driving the successful process. We really look forward to a long and mutually beneficial retail relationship with Veikkaus.”

Veikkaus vice president of casino games, Jan Hagelberg, said: “While known for being an operator that delivers top-notch player protection ecosystem and a full portfolio of casino, betting and lottery games in all channels, Veikkaus is also a technology company with fully integrated proprietary gaming platform and product suite with integrated omnichannel solution.

“So far, the retail VLT distribution has been dedicated to our in-house content only, but we are now ready to host a technical pipeline that enables trusted online partners and 3rd party studios to supply their games to our retail customers.

“We’ve chosen Yggdrasil to be our first partner to pilot this because of their innovative content, proven technical capability and capacity to deliver swift time-to-market with Veikkaus team. We are excited to expand our strong partnership from online to cover also retail.”