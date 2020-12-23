This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Red Tiger
Red Tiger
Softswiss
BigTimeGaming
Stakelogic

Stakelogic unleashes new Voodoo Reels slot game

23rd December 2020 8:14 am GMT
Red Tiger

Casino games developer Stakelogic is taking players to the heart of Louisiana in its latest slot release Voodoo Reels Unlimited Free Spins.

The 5x3 reel, 10 pay-line slot comes packed with spell-binding features, including Free Spins, a Pick and Click bonus game, Wild Mixer, Sticky Wilds and the supplier’s Super Stake feature.

Free Spins are triggered when three, four or five Scatter symbols land anywhere on the reels. This activates six, eight and ten Free Spins respectively. While Free Spins are active, Colossal symbols can appear on reels two and four, offering plenty of big win potential.

“Voodoo Reels Unlimited Free Spins allows players to summon magic to improve their luck and chances of winning big in this atmospheric and sinister slot,” said Stakelogic CEO Stephan van den Oetelaar. “Of course, the game’s combination of generous bonus feature helps, too.

“Voodoo Reels Unlimited Free Spins has been designed to deliver a spine tingling player experience by combining thrilling gameplay with dark and moody designs and chilling sounds. This all comes together to deliver a spell-binding player experience.”

Related Tags
Casino Slots Stakelogic
Related Videos
Shay Segev
Edo Haitin
Related Articles

GI Games Integrations: Relax Gaming, Big Time Gaming, Stakelogic and more

GI Games Round-up: Greentube, BF Games, Pragmatic Play and more

Stakelogic secures latest Swiss iGaming deal with Grand Casino Baden

Stakelogic expands presence in Switzerland with Grand Casino Luzern

GI Games Round-up: Everi Holdings, BF Games, RubyPlay and more

GI Games Round-up: Inspired, Blueprint, Yggdrasil, Booongo and more

GI Games Round-up: 4ThePlayer.com, Caleta Gaming, iSoftBet and more

Netgame Entertainment joins Stakelogic slot development platform

GI Games Round-up: Playtech, Stakelogic, Microgaming and more

Stakelogic debuts slots in Estonia with Optibet

Spintec to develop live casino games with Stakelogic

GI Games Integrations: Stakelogic, Pragmatic Play, Booongo and more

Yggdrasil expands YG Masters programme with Jelly addition

Reflex Gaming partners Stakelogic for new slot development

GI Games Round-up: Playtech, Stakelogic, GameArt and more

Pragmatic Play
Digitain
Pariplay
Every Matrix
Skywind
Playtech
BigTimeGaming
Stakelogic