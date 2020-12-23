Stakelogic unleashes new Voodoo Reels slot game

Casino games developer Stakelogic is taking players to the heart of Louisiana in its latest slot release Voodoo Reels Unlimited Free Spins.

The 5x3 reel, 10 pay-line slot comes packed with spell-binding features, including Free Spins, a Pick and Click bonus game, Wild Mixer, Sticky Wilds and the supplier’s Super Stake feature.

Free Spins are triggered when three, four or five Scatter symbols land anywhere on the reels. This activates six, eight and ten Free Spins respectively. While Free Spins are active, Colossal symbols can appear on reels two and four, offering plenty of big win potential.

“Voodoo Reels Unlimited Free Spins allows players to summon magic to improve their luck and chances of winning big in this atmospheric and sinister slot,” said Stakelogic CEO Stephan van den Oetelaar. “Of course, the game’s combination of generous bonus feature helps, too.

“Voodoo Reels Unlimited Free Spins has been designed to deliver a spine tingling player experience by combining thrilling gameplay with dark and moody designs and chilling sounds. This all comes together to deliver a spell-binding player experience.”