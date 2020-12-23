Evolution enters the Netherlands with landmark JVH group deal

Stockholm-listed casino supplier Evoltuion has entered into a partnership with leading Dutch casino operator JVH Gaming & Entertainment Group.

The deal will see Evolution supply its live casino content and services to JVH, which operates more than 80 properties in the Netherlands under a number of brands, including Jack's Casino.

The operator will have access to Evolution’s portfolio of live games and First Person RNG games, including titles such as Crazy Time, Mega Ball and Lightning Roulette from the supplier’s fast-growing Game Shows category.

JVH group plans to launch the Evolution titles on its Jack’s Casino website on 1 September 2021, the date currently set for the opening of the Netherlands’ regulated iGaming market. The deal will also see Evolution establish a dedicated, branded Jack's environment for JVH Group within one of its live casino studios.

“The opening of the regulated Dutch online gambling market has been subject to a number of serious delays over the years, but finally it is going to happen,” said JVH group CEO and chairman Eric Olders. “I can promise our players that the live gaming experience they will be able to enjoy at our online casino will be well worth the wait.

“Selecting from the world-class Evolution games portfolio, we will be able to offer our players an exceptional online mix of casino classics and game show-style entertainment that goes beyond simply replicating a visit to a traditional casino venue. In Evolution, we are confident that we have found a trusted partner to make this happen.”

Evolution chief commercial officer and Malta CEO Johan Nordstrom commented: “We are very proud to have been chosen by JVH Group, a company with an impressive 60-year heritage in the Dutch gaming market.

“We very much look forward to achieving high levels of success through a close partnership with them in this new and extremely exciting online market.”

Shares in Evolution Gaming Group AB (STO:EVO) were trading 2.29 per cent higher at SEK793.60 per share in Stockholm Wednesday morning.