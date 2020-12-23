This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Red Tiger
Red Tiger
Softswiss
BigTimeGaming
Stakelogic

Playtech rolls out technology platform in Colombia with Wplay

23rd December 2020 9:52 am GMT
Playtech
Red Tiger

London-listed gaming supplier Playtech has launched its IMS technology platform with leading Colombian operator Wplay.

Following a strategic agreement last year, Playtech is now powering all gaming and betting products for Wplay’s retail and online operations in Colombia.

“We are extremely proud to work so closely with such a leading operator,” said Playtech chief operating officer Shimon Akad. “Wplay will utilise the leading IMS platform features to drive innovation and growth in the Colombian market.

“Playtech is highly committed to future success and growth of the LATAM region, and we are seeing strong growth from our partners there and expect to see material growth for years to come.”

Wplay chief marketing officer Fernanda Sainz commented: “We are excited to launch our new technology platform with Playtech. Its industry leading software and expertise will help take the Colombian market to the next level.

“This launch continues to build on our current leadership position in Colombia, helping us consistently deliver the very best user experience in the market.”

Shares in Playtech plc (LSE:PTEC) were trading 1.04 per cent higher at 387.00 pence per share in London Wednesday morning.

Related Tags
Colombia Online Gaming Playtech Sports Betting Wplay
Related Videos
Shay Segev
Edo Haitin
Related Articles

Playtech expands US offering with new IGT cross-licensing deal

Daring to be different

Gaming Intelligence Hot 50 2021 – Leadership

The magnificent seven

Shay Segev on GVC’s past and Entain’s future

Gaming Intelligence Hot 50 2021 – Business development

Live Casino during the pandemic

Interview with Playtech Live managing director Edo Haitin

Playtech Live Casino

Gaming Intelligence Hot 50 2021 – Product & Tech

GI Games Round-up: Everi Holdings, BF Games, RubyPlay and more

Playtech wins Norsk Tipping deal for online casino and VLTs

Playtech launches new Rubik’s Cube slot with Buzz Bingo

Playtech powers new poker offering for Swiss Casinos

Playtech begins casino and Live Casino rollout with Casumo

Pragmatic Play
Digitain
Pariplay
Every Matrix
Skywind
Playtech
BigTimeGaming
Stakelogic