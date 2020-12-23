Playtech rolls out technology platform in Colombia with Wplay

London-listed gaming supplier Playtech has launched its IMS technology platform with leading Colombian operator Wplay.

Following a strategic agreement last year, Playtech is now powering all gaming and betting products for Wplay’s retail and online operations in Colombia.

“We are extremely proud to work so closely with such a leading operator,” said Playtech chief operating officer Shimon Akad. “Wplay will utilise the leading IMS platform features to drive innovation and growth in the Colombian market.

“Playtech is highly committed to future success and growth of the LATAM region, and we are seeing strong growth from our partners there and expect to see material growth for years to come.”

Wplay chief marketing officer Fernanda Sainz commented: “We are excited to launch our new technology platform with Playtech. Its industry leading software and expertise will help take the Colombian market to the next level.

“This launch continues to build on our current leadership position in Colombia, helping us consistently deliver the very best user experience in the market.”

Shares in Playtech plc (LSE:PTEC) were trading 1.04 per cent higher at 387.00 pence per share in London Wednesday morning.