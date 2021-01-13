This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Realistic Games to provide game portfolio to Lottoland

13th January 2021 7:37 am GMT
Realistic Games has entered into an agreement to provide its portfolio of slot, table and instant win games to online betting operator Lottoland.

The deal will see games from Realistic’s portfolio, including the Game Changer series and collection of Electrocoin remakes, made available to Lottoland players in the UK, Germany and Sweden.

“Given Lottoland’s established and growing customer base in the UK, Swedish and German markets this partnership is a significant step forward that will further cement our footprint,” said Realistic Games commercial director Robert Lee.

“From high volatility slots that appeal to traditional enthusiasts to quick-fire instant win games for more casual players, our portfolio has something for everyone and will therefore make a strong addition to Lottoland’s offering.”

Lottoland CEO Nigel Birrell commented: “Our ideal supplier partner is one that not only can bring something new to our platform but also complements our core lottery product. Realistic fits that bill perfectly.

“The variety of content they offer is exactly what we need to meet the demands of our diverse, growing player base and attract new audiences. We look forward to taking their portfolio live to our customers.”

