NetBet partners BlueRibbon for gamification solution

NetBet has become the latest operator to sign up for BlueRibbon’s customizable jackpot solution.

The new partnership will allow NetBet to integrate BlueRibbon’s gamification solution for its players in the UK, Romania, Greece, Germany and Ireland.

“We are thrilled to enter into this partnership with NetBet, a brand of choice for so many players around the world,” said BlueRibbon chief marketing officer Dan Fischer. “We believe that our gamification solutions will create an irresistible sense of excitement for players while giving NetBet the distinct advantage of differentiating itself.”

NetBet PR manager Claudia Georgevici said: “BlueRibbon is the kind of cutting-edge company we are always looking to partner with. We see that players love the excitement jackpots offer, and the ability for us to create our own jackpots, aligned with player behaviors, will be an excellent marketing and engagement tool for us.”

The deal marks the second this year for BlueRibbon following an agreement with Bet Seven Online’s new SuperSeven brand last week.