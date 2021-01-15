This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Red Tiger
Red Tiger
BigTimeGaming
Stakelogic

Relax Gaming announces Gamshy as newest Powered By partner

15th January 2021 7:49 am GMT
Relax Gaming
Red Tiger

Relax Gaming has expanded its casino aggregation platform with the addition of new content from Italian studio Gamshy.

Gamshy becomes the supplier’s latest Powered By Relax partner, and will integrate games such as Toon Cops and Tubularium to Relax Gaming’s platform.

“Getting Gamshy on-board with their boundary-pushing games adds another string to our bow and offers our customers yet more diversity in content,” said Relax Gaming director of casino products Shelley Hannah.

“We’re really pleased to bring them onto our platform and provide a distributional reach which will not only raise their profile among top tier operators, but also help drive their business goals.”

Gamshy sales manager Giorgio Mikas said: “This deal is a great move for us both. We’re always looking to expand the reach of our games and Relax helps us do just that and more.

“Their flexibility, speed and openness to collaboration are what attracted our attention and are the qualities that will no doubt see both our businesses gain from this partnership.”

Related Tags
Casino Gamshy Powered By Relax Gaming Slots
Related Videos
Shay Segev
Edo Haitin
Related Articles

GI Games Integrations: Oryx Gaming, 1X2 Network, Playson and more

Relax Gaming unveils new Kluster Krystals Megaclusters slot

4ThePlayer.com secures seven-figure investment ahead of US expansion

Daring to be different

GI Games Integrations: Relax Gaming, Big Time Gaming, Stakelogic and more

Scientific Games seals licensing deal for ReelPlay’s Infinity Reels

GI Games Round-up: Everi Holdings, BF Games, RubyPlay and more

GI Games Integrations: Relax Gaming, Tom Horn Gaming, BF Games and more

Gaming Intelligence Hot 50 2021 – Marketing

Relax Gaming expands Powered By platform with 1X2 Network deal

Relax Gaming rolls out new Frequent Flyer slot game

Relax Gaming launches slots portfolio with Pinnacle

GI Games Integrations: Relax Gaming, Scientific Games, Eyecon and more

Relax Gaming gains rights to Big Time Gaming’s Megaclusters mechanic

Relax Gaming and CasinoGrounds release Iron Bank slot

Digitain
Skywind
Pragmatic Solutions
Greentube
Pariplay
Relax Gaming
Playtech
BigTimeGaming
Stakelogic