Relax Gaming announces Gamshy as newest Powered By partner

Relax Gaming has expanded its casino aggregation platform with the addition of new content from Italian studio Gamshy.

Gamshy becomes the supplier’s latest Powered By Relax partner, and will integrate games such as Toon Cops and Tubularium to Relax Gaming’s platform.

“Getting Gamshy on-board with their boundary-pushing games adds another string to our bow and offers our customers yet more diversity in content,” said Relax Gaming director of casino products Shelley Hannah.

“We’re really pleased to bring them onto our platform and provide a distributional reach which will not only raise their profile among top tier operators, but also help drive their business goals.”

Gamshy sales manager Giorgio Mikas said: “This deal is a great move for us both. We’re always looking to expand the reach of our games and Relax helps us do just that and more.

“Their flexibility, speed and openness to collaboration are what attracted our attention and are the qualities that will no doubt see both our businesses gain from this partnership.”