Gaming Intelligence
Gaming Realms renews Rainbow Riches licensing deal with SG

18th January 2021 8:41 am GMT
London-listed Gaming Realms has renewed its licensing agreement with Scientific Games for the development and distribution of games under the Rainbow Riches brand.

Gaming Realms previously developed the Slingo Rainbow Riches game in partnership with Scientific Games, a top five performer for the company since launch, with the licensing renewal allowing it to continue to develop games under the Rainbow Riches brand.

“We have collaborated closely with Scientific Games over the years, successfully producing and distributing exciting games including fan-favourite, Slingo Rainbow Riches,” said Gaming Realms CFO Mark Segal.

“We are thrilled to renew our license with Scientific Games for the Rainbow Riches brand, and look forward to continuing to work together to bring unique and innovative games to ever-increasing audiences globally.”

Dylan Slaney, SVP Gaming, Digital at Scientific Games, commented: “Rainbow Riches is one of the most recognisable brands within the casino industry and continues to attract the interest of players worldwide.

“We’re more than happy to extend our licensing partnership with Gaming Realms, who have successfully evolved the brand through exciting new content that has resonated with a wide range of players. We’re looking forward to seeing yet more quality games developed by Gaming Realms that feature such an iconic character.”

Shares in Gaming Realms plc. (LSE:GMR) were trading 1.71 per cent lower at 30.47 pence per share in London Monday morning, while shares in Scientific Games Corp. (NSQ:SGMS) closed 2.64 per cent lower at $44.66 per share in New York Friday.

