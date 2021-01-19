Stakelogic to integrate slot portfolio with Paf

Stakelogic has signed one of its biggest deals to date with an agreement to integrate its slot portfolio with Åland-based gaming operator Paf.

Paf players will be able to access the supplier’s slots for the first time, including popular titles such as Book of Adventure and Book of Cleopatra, as well as Volcano Deluxe and Runner Runner Megaways.

The partnership also includes branded slots such as The Expendables Megaways, Rambo Stallone and The Legend of Hercules, as well as Super Stake versions of Book of Adventure and Book of Cleopatra.

“Paf is one of the biggest and most responsible brands in the industry and integrating our full suite of quality classic slots and modern video slots is a major milestone for us as we work towards becoming a tier one developer,” said Stakelogic sales director Olga Bajela.

“With each of our games we try to create something new and exciting for the player, but we always ensure the highest possible production value and the chance for players to win big. This has proved to be a successful formula and we believe our games will be a big hit with players at Paf.”

Paf chief gaming officer Kim Johansson said: “We are committed to offering the widest range of quality online casino content to our players and we are delighted to have added Stakelogic to our portfolio. Stakelogic’s games will be a great addition for us and we look forward to seeing our players enjoy these games.”