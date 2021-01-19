This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Pragmatic Play partners Reel Kingdom for latest slot launch

19th January 2021 10:13 am GMT
Pragmatic Play
Red Tiger

Pragmatic Play has entered into a new partnership with supplier Reel Kingdom to launch a new slot game, Emerald King Rainbow Road.

The latest addition to its Reel Kingdom collaboration, Emerald King Rainbow Road is a 3x5 slot that rewards players for finding Pot of Gold Symbols, which can trigger the Eliminator Bonus, with more Scatter Symbols leading to bigger wins.

The Emerald King Bonus sees reels light up green with each spin, starting a mini-slot machine in the middle of a reel which can pay out huge amounts if Lucky 7s line up.

If players trigger the Rainbow Road feature, they have the chance to pull a classic slot machine, progressing down the road to have a chance at up to a 20,000x stake win on the machine at the end of the rainbow.

Emerald King Rainbow Road is the latest offering from Pragmatic Play and Reel Kingdom, following the launch of Emerald King and Return of the Dead.

“Our partnership with Reel Kingdom is an incredibly exciting and rewarding one and we’re delighted to release a smash sequel, Emerald King Rainbow Road,” said Pragmatic Play chief business development officer Yossi Barzely.

“Jam-packed with features and the chances of winning a staggering 20,000x your stake, player’s will be hoping for a fruitful trip down the Rainbow Road.”

