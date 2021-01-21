Scientific Games launches Cluedo branded slot

Scientific Games has launched a new Cluedo Cash Mystery online slot game through its partnership with Hasbro.

Based on the popular board game and featuring all the familiar characters, rooms and weapons associated with the brand, Cluedo Cash Mystery brings the classic game to life across five reels, offering 180 free spin combinations and a top prize of £250,000.

“For more than 90 years, Hasbro has been dedicated to delivering gaming entertainment with exceptional quality,” said Hasbro senior vice president of corporate strategy and business affairs Mark Blecher. “Creating products that our customers can trust is of the upmost importance to us, and with Scientific Games, we know that our brands are in the safest of hands.

“After the success of Monopoly, it’s a pleasure to see even more of our iconic games spark great innovation in the gaming industry and enable more players to enjoy our brands across the globe.”

SG Digital content director Rob Procter said that the relationship with Hasbro has gone from strength to strength since it began in 1998.

“The Monopoly brand has been a staple of our portfolio and one of the most popular branded games on the market. As another timeless game with global popularity, Cluedo Cash Mystery will no doubt be an equally strong performer as we have already seen from the launch of the game with Flutter last week and we look forward to the network-wide launch,” Procter added.

“Our design team has done a tremendous job in bringing the qualities of the classic board game to life in this action-packed slot, which includes a multitude of combinations for the bonus round that ensures players will receive a different experience each time.”