GI Games Integrations: Pariplay, Pragmatic Play, Gaming Realms and more

This week’s platform integrations round-up from Gaming Intelligence features the likes of Pariplay, Pragmatic Play, Gaming Realms, Booongo, Evoplay Entertainment, Tech4Bet, GameArt, Belatra Games and GrooveGaming.

Pariplay / Versus Casino

Aspire Global’s Pariplay has expanded its presence in Spain through a partnership with Orenes Group's online gaming brand Versus Casino.

The integration includes content from Pariplay’s propriety games library and the Fusion aggregation platform, and features titles such as Dragons Of The North Deluxe, Wolf Riches, King of The Trident Deluxe, Treasure Temple and Rumble Rhino.

“We are thrilled to be entering into this agreement with leading content supplier, Pariplay, who have continued to demonstrate impressive tenacity when it comes increasing their global scope,” said Versus sports betting and online gambling director Juan José López.

“By partnering with them, we are able to enhance our player experience substantially by introducing a suite of high-quality casino games, which we have seen already prove to be hits in our market.”

Pariplay sales director Andrew Maclean said: “It is very exciting to be partnering with a brand that has as much visibility in Spain as Versus does, thanks to its impressive sponsorship deals.

“We are looking forward to seeing the presence of our game studio expand in the promising Spanish market and we’re confident that our offering will resonate well with players here and beyond, as we continue to expand our footprint throughout the coming year.”

Pragmatic Play / Solbet

Pragmatic Play has grown its presence in Peru with the launch of its wide-ranging content with Dreams Group-owned operator Solbet.

The integration includes a selection of slots, including Wolf Gold, Voodoo Magic, and the John Hunter series of games, as well its live casino and virtual sports products.

“We’re pleased to have partnered with Solbet and continue with the string of impressive commercial deals in Peru,” said Pragmatic Play vice president of Latin America Victor Arias. “As part of a major gaming corporation internationally, it’s a high-profile agreement in a very exciting territory and we look forward to a long and rewarding partnership.”

Solbet CEO Juan Pablo Uribe said: “Pragmatic Play has a sterling reputation as a leading igaming provider, and we’re delighted to incorporate numerous verticals into our offering.

“With a smooth integration process and scope to scale up our agreement to include even more products, we can’t wait to see were this agreement takes us.”

Pragmatic Play / EGT Digital

Pragmatic Play has also agreed a new deal to integrate its content with Bulgarian platform provider EGT Digital.

“The unique portfolio of Pragmatic Play represents an essential part in creating a top platform of aggregated content,” said EGT Digital CEO Alexander Botov. “We are more than delighted to sign this partnership, and we believe the provider’s multi-product offering will help us further grow our presence on the market.”

Pragmatic Play chief commercial officer Melissa Summerfield added: “EGT Digital is a fast-growing name within the industry, and we’re thrilled we can offer them our content.

“As we strive to expand our presence in regulated markets, finding partners who share the same goals is hugely important to us. We look forward to the growth we will experience through this partnership.”

Gaming Realms / Videoslots

Gaming Realms has rolled out its Slingo Originals content with operator Videoslots through an integration with Relax Gaming.

“Securing Gaming Realms’ renowned Slingo genre is a major boost for our site and offers players a wealth of fresh and exciting content,” said Videoslots head of commercials William Ahlberg. “The Slingo grid mechanic is a proven hit and our customers will relish the chance to enjoy a growing portfolio that incorporates new, original titles as well as a host of instantly recognizable brand collaborations.”

Gaming Realms chief financial officer Mark Segal said: “We are delighted to have teamed up with Videoslots in order to further expand the reach of our content within a games catalogue that is unrivalled in the industry.

“We have reached an exciting point in Slingo’s journey and we are sure that Videoslots players will enjoy our range of engaging, innovative and entertaining games.”

Booongo / Blue Ocean Gaming

Booongo has integrated its games portfolio with platform provider Blue Ocean Gaming, including titles such as Dragon Pearls, Sun of Egypt, and latest hit Tiger Stone.

“We continue to look to grow our global presence and this agreement with Blue Ocean Gaming will allow us to expand our commercial reach in a number of territories,” said Booongo commercial director Sebastian Damian.

“Our slot portfolio has gone to new heights this year and the interest we’ve seen from operators proves we’re maintaining our impressive momentum. We look forward to a long and successful partnership with the team at Blue Ocean Gaming.”

Evoplay Entertainment / Pin Projekt

Evoplay Entertainment has entered into an agreement to integrate 40 of its games with Pin Projekt’s platform, including titles such as Fruit Nova, Tree of Light and Treasure Mania.

“Pin Projekt’s strong ambitions to play a leading role in Europe’s casino industry closely match our own, so we are thrilled to be joining forces with the platform provider,” said Evoplay Entertainment chief business development officer Vladimir Malakchi. “We can’t wait to introduce our engaging suite of content to even more new audiences, while continuing to gear up for another revolutionary product launch later this year.”

iSoftBet / Tech4Bet

iSoftBet has expanded its Game Aggregation Platform (GAP) with the addition of new content from Czech supplier Tech4Bet, with the games set for immediate distribution to Sazka.

“Growing our GAP offering with diverse, innovative content providers is a key focus for the business and we’re delighted to add Tech4Bet’s content to our platform,” said iSoftBet chief commercial officer Michael Probert. “As a progressive new entrant to the igaming sphere, Tech4Bet has an exciting roadmap and we look forward to working together for a long time.”

GameArt / Casino777.ch

GameArt has entered Switzerland’s iGaming market for the first time, rolling out its titles to Casino Davos online gaming brand Casino777.ch.

“We’re proud to be entering the Swiss market with Casino Davos - one of the country’s most recognised and popular casinos,” said GameArt head of commercials Almir Kudic. “Our slots are sought by players all over the world thanks to their premium production values and engaging gameplay, and we’re confident that players at casino777.ch will absolutely love them.”

Belatra Games / Salsa Technology

Salsa Technology has expanded its Game Aggregation Platform (GAP) through a partnership with Belatra Games, covering a range of bingo, table games and slots.

“Belatra Games excels at developing brilliant casino titles and we’re pleased to welcome them to our GAP,” said Salsa Technology CEO Peter Nolte. “Our dominant position in LatAm means these titles will get the exposure they deserve and I’m assured it will deliver a very productive partnership.”

Belatra Games deputy director of sales and marketing Sergey Chernyavski commented: “We are very pleased that the moment has come to start a long-term cooperation with Salsa Technology, which enjoys well-deserved respect in the iGaming industry and we are confident that the partnership agreement concluded between our companies will allow us to achieve significant business growth and will allow a wider audience to get acquainted with our online games.”

GrooveGaming / FortuneJack

GrooveGaming has signed a deal to integrate its casino aggregation platform with Bitcoin operator FortuneJack, including titles from partners such as Microgaming, BetConstruct and NetEnt.

“Today, FortuneJack is one of the biggest crypto-casinos in the world, and it was natural that we would partner with someone that has robust technology and an established track-record of innovation,” said FortuneJack CEO Boris Kiknadze. “We are delighted to sign with GrooveGaming and look forward to a very interesting future together.”

GrooveGaming chief operating officer Yahale Meltzer added: “We work hard to provide the B2B channel with an intelligent single integration solution to make accessing our content library easy and at margins that make sense. We are delighted to join a fellow pioneer in the industry in the form of FortuneJack and we look forward to being of service to the global bitcoin community together with them.”